North Vancouver Remodel / Olson Kundig

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North Vancouver, Canada
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Architects: Olson Kundig
- Area: 370 m²
- Year: 2020
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Photographs:Ema Peter
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- Category: Houses, Renovation
- Design Team: Olson Kundig
- City: North Vancouver
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. The North Vancouver Remodel revitalizes an existing 1956 mid-century home for a couple with young children, maximizing available usable space to create a comfortable and functional home base for their family. The remodel elevates the experience of the existing home while honoring its mid-century origins, adding extensive new glazing to open the interior to light and views, and enhancing connections between living spaces and the landscape beyond.