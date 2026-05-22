North Vancouver Remodel / Olson Kundig

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Text description provided by the architects. The North Vancouver Remodel revitalizes an existing 1956 mid-century home for a couple with young children, maximizing available usable space to create a comfortable and functional home base for their family. The remodel elevates the experience of the existing home while honoring its mid-century origins, adding extensive new glazing to open the interior to light and views, and enhancing connections between living spaces and the landscape beyond.