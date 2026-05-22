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North Vancouver Remodel / Olson Kundig

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North Vancouver Remodel / Olson Kundig - Image 2 of 11North Vancouver Remodel / Olson Kundig - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Wood, Table, Lighting, ChairNorth Vancouver Remodel / Olson Kundig - Interior Photography, Closet, Wood, GlassNorth Vancouver Remodel / Olson Kundig - Image 5 of 11North Vancouver Remodel / Olson Kundig - More Images+ 6

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Renovation
North Vancouver, Canada
  • Architects: Olson Kundig
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  370
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ema Peter
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North Vancouver Remodel / Olson Kundig - Image 2 of 11
© Ema Peter

Text description provided by the architects. The North Vancouver Remodel revitalizes an existing 1956 mid-century home for a couple with young children, maximizing available usable space to create a comfortable and functional home base for their family. The remodel elevates the experience of the existing home while honoring its mid-century origins, adding extensive new glazing to open the interior to light and views, and enhancing connections between living spaces and the landscape beyond.

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Olson Kundig
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WoodGlassBrick

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationCanada

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WoodGlassBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationCanada
Cite: "North Vancouver Remodel / Olson Kundig" 22 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041188/north-vancouver-remodel-olson-kundig> ISSN 0719-8884

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