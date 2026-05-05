Tolka Estuary Greenway / TTT + Darmody Architecture

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Architects: Darmody Architecture, TTT - thirtythreetrees
- Area: 10000 m²
- Year: 2024
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- Category: Landscape Architecture, Public Architecture
- Design Team: TTT - (thirtythreetrees) + Darmody Architecture
- City: Dublin
- Country: Ireland
Text description provided by the architects. Tolka Estuary Greenway at Dublin Port forms part of Dublin Port's "Distributed Museum" initiative and was opened to the public in September 2024. Located on Dublin Port lands along the northern edge of the port peninsula, the 2.2km greenway has delivered views of the city, the bay, and the port from lands that were previously inaccessible wasteland.