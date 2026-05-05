Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Landscape Architecture
  4. Ireland
  5. Tolka Estuary Greenway / TTT + Darmody Architecture

Tolka Estuary Greenway / TTT + Darmody Architecture

Save

Tolka Estuary Greenway / TTT + Darmody Architecture - Exterior Photography, ConcreteTolka Estuary Greenway / TTT + Darmody Architecture - Image 3 of 16Tolka Estuary Greenway / TTT + Darmody Architecture - Image 4 of 16Tolka Estuary Greenway / TTT + Darmody Architecture - Image 5 of 16Tolka Estuary Greenway / TTT + Darmody Architecture - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Landscape Architecture, Public Architecture
Dublin, Ireland
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Tolka Estuary Greenway / TTT + Darmody Architecture - Exterior Photography, Concrete
Courtesy of TTT - (thirtythreetrees)

Text description provided by the architects. Tolka Estuary Greenway at Dublin Port forms part of Dublin Port's "Distributed Museum" initiative and was opened to the public in September 2024. Located on Dublin Port lands along the northern edge of the port peninsula, the 2.2km greenway has delivered views of the city, the bay, and the port from lands that were previously inaccessible wasteland.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
TTT - thirtythreetrees
Office
Darmody Architecture
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureIreland

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureIreland
Cite: "Tolka Estuary Greenway / TTT + Darmody Architecture" 05 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041186/tolka-estuary-greenway-ttt-plus-darmody-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags