Harudot Khaoyai Cafe / IDIN Architects

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Architects: IDIN Architects
- Area: 500 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:DOF Sky | Ground
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Manufacturers: Americam Standard, Doomosaic, Empire Granite, Gyproc, INSPIRE DESIGN, Lamptitude, RES (Kunaki), SCG, Suzuka, TOA, TW TECHNOWOOD, WDC
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- Landscape Architecture: Shma Company Limited
- City: Nai Mueang
- Country: Thailand
Text description provided by the architects. Harudot Khao Yai is located on a sloping site descending from the main road toward a large water basin, opening to a panoramic view of the Khao Yai landscape. The architect recognized the site's potential not only as a café destination, but also as a public viewpoint—one that could be accessed independently by passersby without entering the café itself.