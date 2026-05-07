Harudot Khaoyai Cafe / IDIN Architects

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Text description provided by the architects. Harudot Khao Yai is located on a sloping site descending from the main road toward a large water basin, opening to a panoramic view of the Khao Yai landscape. The architect recognized the site's potential not only as a café destination, but also as a public viewpoint—one that could be accessed independently by passersby without entering the café itself.