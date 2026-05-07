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Harudot Khaoyai Cafe / IDIN Architects

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Harudot Khaoyai Cafe / IDIN Architects - Image 2 of 39Harudot Khaoyai Cafe / IDIN Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Lighting, Glass, ChairHarudot Khaoyai Cafe / IDIN Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, WoodHarudot Khaoyai Cafe / IDIN Architects - Image 5 of 39Harudot Khaoyai Cafe / IDIN Architects - More Images+ 34

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Hospitality Architecture, Restaurants & Bars, Mixed Use Architecture
Nai Mueang, Thailand
  • Architects: IDIN Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:DOF Sky | Ground
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Americam Standard, Doomosaic, Empire Granite, Gyproc, INSPIRE DESIGN, Lamptitude, RES (Kunaki), SCG, Suzuka, TOA, TW TECHNOWOOD, WDC
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Harudot Khaoyai Cafe / IDIN Architects - Image 5 of 39
© DOF Sky | Ground

Text description provided by the architects. Harudot Khao Yai is located on a sloping site descending from the main road toward a large water basin, opening to a panoramic view of the Khao Yai landscape. The architect recognized the site's potential not only as a café destination, but also as a public viewpoint—one that could be accessed independently by passersby without entering the café itself.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsMixed Use ArchitectureThailand
Cite: "Harudot Khaoyai Cafe / IDIN Architects" 07 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041180/harudot-khaoyai-idin-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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