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Srila House / Wright Inspires

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Srila House / Wright Inspires - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairSrila House / Wright Inspires - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, HandrailSrila House / Wright Inspires - Image 4 of 39Srila House / Wright Inspires - Interior Photography, Wood, Column, BalconySrila House / Wright Inspires - More Images+ 34

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
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Bengaluru, India
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Srila House / Wright Inspires - Interior Photography, Balcony
© Studio f/8 - Mr. Dinesh

Text description provided by the architects. Srila was envisioned as a seamless extension of a deep appreciation for art, tradition, and cultural living. Rooted in nostalgia yet shaped by curiosity, the brief emerged from the clients' emotional connection to traditional homes of Tamil Nadu—spaces remembered for their warmth, breathability, and effortless relationship with light, shade, and everyday rituals. At the same time, they sought to move away from the rigidity of typical concrete houses, aspiring instead for a home that feels softer, calmer, and deeply connected to nature.

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Wright Inspires
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SteelStone

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Cite: "Srila House / Wright Inspires" 06 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041156/srila-house-wright-inspires> ISSN 0719-8884

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