old residence in kitayama / td-Atelier + ENDO SHOJIRO DESIGN

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Text description provided by the architects. This project is the renovation of a wooden residence approaching its centennial anniversary. The house was originally built in 1931, on a plot developed through the Rakuhoku First District Land Readjustment Project, an early urban planning scheme in northern Kyoto. Several houses from that period still remain in the neighborhood, evoking the refined residential character of the time. The current owners, a couple in their seventies, have inherited the house through three generations since it was first purchased by the husband's grandfather.