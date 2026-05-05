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old residence in kitayama / td-Atelier + ENDO SHOJIRO DESIGN

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old residence in kitayama / td-Atelier + ENDO SHOJIRO DESIGN - Image 2 of 18old residence in kitayama / td-Atelier + ENDO SHOJIRO DESIGN - Image 3 of 18old residence in kitayama / td-Atelier + ENDO SHOJIRO DESIGN - Image 4 of 18old residence in kitayama / td-Atelier + ENDO SHOJIRO DESIGN - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Beamold residence in kitayama / td-Atelier + ENDO SHOJIRO DESIGN - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses, Renovation, House Interiors
Kyoto, Japan
  • Architects: ENDO SHOJIRO DESIGN, td-Atelier
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  127
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kohei Matsumura
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  HARMAN, Miratap, NORITZ, Nasta, Panasonic, Rinnai, Shigeru, TOYOURA, Toto, toolbox
  • Lead Architects: Masaharu Tada, Endo Shojiro
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old residence in kitayama / td-Atelier + ENDO SHOJIRO DESIGN - Image 16 of 18
© Kohei Matsumura

Text description provided by the architects. This project is the renovation of a wooden residence approaching its centennial anniversary. The house was originally built in 1931, on a plot developed through the Rakuhoku First District Land Readjustment Project, an early urban planning scheme in northern Kyoto. Several houses from that period still remain in the neighborhood, evoking the refined residential character of the time. The current owners, a couple in their seventies, have inherited the house through three generations since it was first purchased by the husband's grandfather.

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ENDO SHOJIRO DESIGN
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Wood

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsJapan

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WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsJapan
Cite: "old residence in kitayama / td-Atelier + ENDO SHOJIRO DESIGN" 05 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041135/old-residence-in-kitayama-td-atelier-plus-endo-shojiro-design> ISSN 0719-8884

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