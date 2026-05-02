SSOC Dining / DESIGN2TONE

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Architects: DESIGN2TONE
- Area: 109 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Yongjoon Choi
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Lead Architects: Design2tone
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- Category: Restaurant & Bar Interiors
- Lead Team: HyunKyung Choi
- City: Seoul
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. Seongsu is a district where raw industrial materiality coexists with refined contemporary sensibilities, creating a distinct sense of place. SSOC builds on this context by presenting a contemporary Asian dining experience that reinterprets traditional Asian food culture through a modern aesthetic. The project is centered on the idea of a "new harmony within diversity," where contrasting elements come together to form a cohesive spatial identity.