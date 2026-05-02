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SSOC Dining / DESIGN2TONE

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SSOC Dining / DESIGN2TONE - Image 2 of 19SSOC Dining / DESIGN2TONE - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, ChairSSOC Dining / DESIGN2TONE - Image 4 of 19SSOC Dining / DESIGN2TONE - Image 5 of 19SSOC Dining / DESIGN2TONE - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Seoul, South Korea
  • Architects: DESIGN2TONE
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  109
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yongjoon Choi
  • Lead Architects: Design2tone
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SSOC Dining / DESIGN2TONE - Image 17 of 19
© Yongjoon Choi

Text description provided by the architects. Seongsu is a district where raw industrial materiality coexists with refined contemporary sensibilities, creating a distinct sense of place. SSOC builds on this context by presenting a contemporary Asian dining experience that reinterprets traditional Asian food culture through a modern aesthetic. The project is centered on the idea of a "new harmony within diversity," where contrasting elements come together to form a cohesive spatial identity.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsSouth Korea
Cite: "SSOC Dining / DESIGN2TONE" 02 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041121/ssoc-dining-design2tone> ISSN 0719-8884

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