Playfair House / 43 North Architecture

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Category: Houses, Sustainability

Builder: MJK Building

City: Curl Curl

Country: Australia

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Text description provided by the architects. We believe architecture should speak for itself visually, conveying its principles simply by looking at it. We also believe residential architecture should be tailored to the client, not just their brief, but also their personality. With the Playfair project, we got lucky. The clients were adventurers at heart, outdoor people, even Australian MTB champions. Somewhat tamed by years of raising children in suburbia, they sold their 5-bedroom house and bought an empty plot near the beach. This was going to be just for them, and it was never going to look like the other houses in the street. In fact, they would probably be just as happy in a tent. To enable future adventures, the project had to be delivered on a strict budget.