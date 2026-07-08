  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Science Center
  4. China
  5. MIDEA Science Center / Atelier Ma_BIAD

MIDEA Science Center / Atelier Ma_BIAD

Save

MIDEA Science Center / Atelier Ma_BIAD - Image 2 of 29MIDEA Science Center / Atelier Ma_BIAD - Exterior PhotographyMIDEA Science Center / Atelier Ma_BIAD - Interior Photography, GlassMIDEA Science Center / Atelier Ma_BIAD - Image 5 of 29MIDEA Science Center / Atelier Ma_BIAD - More Images+ 24

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Science Center
Foshan, China
  • Architects: Atelier Ma_BIAD
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5379
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Arch-Exist
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  DuPont, CSG, Corian, Dagu Cement
  • Lead Architects: Ma Long
  • Category: Science Center
  • Design Team: Wang Huanhuan, Jin Ge, Cong Xiao, Qi Meihui
  • Structure: Liang Chenyu, Tang Yiqiao, Wang Litao
  • MEP: Niu Manpo, Zhang Yining, Jiang Yue
  • Electrical: Chen Zhongyu, Li Shuang
  • Interior Design: Wang Huanhuan, Jin Ge, Zhang Jin, Zou Le
  • Landscape Design: Beijing Institute of Architectural Design (BIAD), Wang Huanhuan, Jin Ge
  • Client: Midea Group
  • Floors: 3 floors above ground
  • Structural System: Steel Structure System
  • Structural Design: Beijing Institute of Architectural Design (BIAD)
  • Construction: China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Group Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Jinggong Architectural Decoration Group Co., Ltd.
  • City: Foshan
  • Country: China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
MIDEA Science Center / Atelier Ma_BIAD - Exterior Photography
© Arch-Exist

Text description provided by the architects. Dedicated to scientific innovation and the China Science Awards, the Midea Science Exhibition Center translates the essence of technology into architectural form. Through an extreme simplicity of form and a restrained palette of white engineered stone, ultra-clear glass, and black exposed ceilings, the project manifests a minimalist aesthetic rooted in precision. Located across from Tadao Ando's He Art Museum, the project responds to the museum's circular geometry with a square courtyard typology derived from Chinese tradition. While the neighboring museum pursues the quietude of light, the Science Exhibition Center explores the symbiosis between technology and nature through a rhythmic interplay of openness and enclosure.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Atelier Ma_BIAD
Office

Materials

GlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLearningscience centerChina

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLearningscience centerChina
Cite: "MIDEA Science Center / Atelier Ma_BIAD" 08 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041093/midea-science-center-atelier-ma-biad> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Arch-Exist

美的科技馆 / Atelier Ma_BIAD

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags