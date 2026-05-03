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Mountain Alley Rooftop Teahouse Pavilions / RY+P architects

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Mountain Alley Rooftop Teahouse Pavilions / RY+P architects - Exterior Photography, BalconyMountain Alley Rooftop Teahouse Pavilions / RY+P architects - Exterior Photography, BalconyMountain Alley Rooftop Teahouse Pavilions / RY+P architects - Image 4 of 18Mountain Alley Rooftop Teahouse Pavilions / RY+P architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, ChairMountain Alley Rooftop Teahouse Pavilions / RY+P architects - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Pavilion
Chongqing, China
  • Architects: RY+P architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  120
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hongming Liu
  • Lead Architects: Yang Ren
  • Category: Pavilion
  • Design Team: Wei Liu, Zheng Tan, Sen Tong
  • City: Chongqing
  • Country: China
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Mountain Alley Rooftop Teahouse Pavilions / RY+P architects - Exterior Photography
© Hongming Liu

Text description provided by the architects. Located within the historic Mountain Alley in Chongqing, this project transforms a small rooftop space along the steep stone steps of the old city into a new public gathering place. Through the insertion of two lightweight pavilions and a pink bar installation, the design introduces a subtle contemporary layer while preserving the atmosphere of the historic alley. Instead of leaving the rooftop completely open as before, these volumes are arranged to create a gentle sense of enclosure. Through their positioning, the structures frame views toward the surrounding city while shaping different zones for sitting, resting, and wandering. The rooftop becomes a place where visitors can pause, move slowly, and experience the city from above—almost like strolling through a small garden in the air.

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Cite: "Mountain Alley Rooftop Teahouse Pavilions / RY+P architects" 03 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041092/mountain-alley-rooftop-teahouse-pavilions-ry-plus-p-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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