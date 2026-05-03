Mountain Alley Rooftop Teahouse Pavilions / RY+P architects

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Category: Pavilion

Design Team: Wei Liu, Zheng Tan, Sen Tong

City: Chongqing

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. Located within the historic Mountain Alley in Chongqing, this project transforms a small rooftop space along the steep stone steps of the old city into a new public gathering place. Through the insertion of two lightweight pavilions and a pink bar installation, the design introduces a subtle contemporary layer while preserving the atmosphere of the historic alley. Instead of leaving the rooftop completely open as before, these volumes are arranged to create a gentle sense of enclosure. Through their positioning, the structures frame views toward the surrounding city while shaping different zones for sitting, resting, and wandering. The rooftop becomes a place where visitors can pause, move slowly, and experience the city from above—almost like strolling through a small garden in the air.