Casa Luce / HK Associates Inc

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Tucson, United States
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Architects: HK Associates Inc
- Area: 3558 ft²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Ema Peter Photography
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Lead Architects: Kathy Hancox, Michael Kothke
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Design Team: Kathy Hancox, Michael Kothke
- City: Tucson
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Casa Luce is an extensive renovation of a mid-century modern home in the Catalina foothills. Originally designed and built by Tucson modernist Tom Gist, and characterized by Gist's trademark earthen walls of burnt adobe supporting a low-slung roof, the 1960's home was nevertheless in need of a significant update. The goal of the redesign was to redefine the essence of the home — la essenza.