Casa Luce / HK Associates Inc

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Text description provided by the architects. Casa Luce is an extensive renovation of a mid-century modern home in the Catalina foothills. Originally designed and built by Tucson modernist Tom Gist, and characterized by Gist's trademark earthen walls of burnt adobe supporting a low-slung roof, the 1960's home was nevertheless in need of a significant update. The goal of the redesign was to redefine the essence of the home — la essenza.