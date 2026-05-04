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Casa Luce / HK Associates Inc

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  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Tucson, United States
  • Architects: HK Associates Inc
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3558 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ema Peter Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Duravit, Grohe, Miele, AGT Suprmat, Arcadia Inc, Bocci, Fleetwood Windows and Doors, Florim, Galley Workstation, Graff, Infinity Drain, Shinnoki, System 22, Visual Comfort & Co, Weather Shield Windows and Doors
  • Lead Architects: Kathy Hancox, Michael Kothke
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Casa Luce / HK Associates Inc - Image 4 of 27
© Ema Peter Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Luce is an extensive renovation of a mid-century modern home in the Catalina foothills. Originally designed and built by Tucson modernist Tom Gist, and characterized by Gist's trademark earthen walls of burnt adobe supporting a low-slung roof, the 1960's home was nevertheless in need of a significant update. The goal of the redesign was to redefine the essence of the home — la essenza.

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Cite: "Casa Luce / HK Associates Inc" 04 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041061/casa-luce-hk-associates-inc> ISSN 0719-8884

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