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Farmhouse in a Meadow / ElliottArchitects

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Farmhouse in a Meadow / ElliottArchitects - Image 2 of 26Farmhouse in a Meadow / ElliottArchitects - Image 3 of 26Farmhouse in a Meadow / ElliottArchitects - Image 4 of 26Farmhouse in a Meadow / ElliottArchitects - Image 5 of 26Farmhouse in a Meadow / ElliottArchitects - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Residential Architecture, Houses
Wellesley, United States
  • Architects: ElliottArchitects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5125 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jeff Roberts
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Baldwin, Kolbe Windows & Doors, Marvin, TruStile, Viessmann
  • Lead Architects: Isaac Robbins
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Farmhouse in a Meadow / ElliottArchitects - Image 5 of 26
© Jeff Roberts

Text description provided by the architects. Drawing from the New England archetype of a connected farmstead, this house utilizes three gabled forms to distribute program via "big house", "little house", and "barn." The architectural language borrows from and updates agrarian architecture and extends it across all volumes. It diverges from the traditional paradigm through its connections, staggering and separating the volumes while infilling the interstitial spaces with glass. These connectors overcome a deficiency with traditional architecture, providing direct connections to the adjacent meadow.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "Farmhouse in a Meadow / ElliottArchitects" 05 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041060/farmhouse-in-a-meadow-elliottarchitects> ISSN 0719-8884

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