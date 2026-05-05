Farmhouse in a Meadow / ElliottArchitects

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Residential Architecture, Houses • Wellesley, United States Architects: ElliottArchitects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 5125 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Jeff Roberts

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Baldwin , Kolbe Windows & Doors , Marvin , TruStile , Viessmann

Lead Architects: Isaac Robbins

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Design Team: Matt Elliott, AIA, Maggie Kirsch

General Contractor: Brookes + Hill Custom Builders

Landscape Architecture: Richardson & Associates

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Thornton Tomasetti

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Peter Knuppel Lighting Design

City: Wellesley

Country: United States

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Text description provided by the architects. Drawing from the New England archetype of a connected farmstead, this house utilizes three gabled forms to distribute program via "big house", "little house", and "barn." The architectural language borrows from and updates agrarian architecture and extends it across all volumes. It diverges from the traditional paradigm through its connections, staggering and separating the volumes while infilling the interstitial spaces with glass. These connectors overcome a deficiency with traditional architecture, providing direct connections to the adjacent meadow.