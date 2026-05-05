Farmhouse in a Meadow / ElliottArchitects

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Wellesley, United States
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Architects: ElliottArchitects
- Area: 5125 ft²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Jeff Roberts
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Manufacturers: Baldwin, Kolbe Windows & Doors, Marvin, TruStile, Viessmann
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Lead Architects: Isaac Robbins
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Design Team: Matt Elliott, AIA, Maggie Kirsch
- General Contractor: Brookes + Hill Custom Builders
- Landscape Architecture: Richardson & Associates
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Thornton Tomasetti
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Peter Knuppel Lighting Design
- City: Wellesley
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Drawing from the New England archetype of a connected farmstead, this house utilizes three gabled forms to distribute program via "big house", "little house", and "barn." The architectural language borrows from and updates agrarian architecture and extends it across all volumes. It diverges from the traditional paradigm through its connections, staggering and separating the volumes while infilling the interstitial spaces with glass. These connectors overcome a deficiency with traditional architecture, providing direct connections to the adjacent meadow.