House at Town's Edge / ElliottArchitects

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Blue Hill, United States
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Architects: ElliottArchitects
- Area: 3906 ft²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Jeff Roberts
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Manufacturers: Juno Lighting, Kohler, Newport Brass, RAB Lighting, Sierra Pacific Windows
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Lead Architects: Matt Elliott, AIA
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Design Team: Isaac Robbins, Sarah Elliott
- General Contractor: Jon D. Woodward & Sons
- Landscape Architecture: davidmaynesSTUDIO
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Thornton Tomasetti
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Greg Day Lighting
- City: Blue Hill
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Built on an existing foundation this house bridges two site conditions. The center of town is a five-minute walk from the front door; stroll out the back door, however, and one is in the Maine woods. A rift of granite blocks helps define the exterior spaces: parking, entry, and a back patio. This stone silhouette continues through the house where the blocks demarcate a wood stove alcove at the end of the living space. The landscaping, as well as details inside, is drawn from the owners' love of Maine granite quarries.