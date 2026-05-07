House at Town's Edge / ElliottArchitects

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Residential Architecture, Houses • Blue Hill, United States Architects: ElliottArchitects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3906 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Jeff Roberts

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Juno Lighting , Kohler , Newport Brass , RAB Lighting , Sierra Pacific Windows

Lead Architects: Matt Elliott, AIA

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Text description provided by the architects. Built on an existing foundation this house bridges two site conditions. The center of town is a five-minute walk from the front door; stroll out the back door, however, and one is in the Maine woods. A rift of granite blocks helps define the exterior spaces: parking, entry, and a back patio. This stone silhouette continues through the house where the blocks demarcate a wood stove alcove at the end of the living space. The landscaping, as well as details inside, is drawn from the owners' love of Maine granite quarries.