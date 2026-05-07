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House at Town's Edge / ElliottArchitects

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  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Residential Architecture, Houses
Blue Hill, United States
  • Architects: ElliottArchitects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3906 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jeff Roberts
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Juno Lighting, Kohler, Newport Brass, RAB Lighting, Sierra Pacific Windows
  • Lead Architects: Matt Elliott, AIA
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House at Town's Edge / ElliottArchitects - Exterior Photography, Wood, Door, Garden
© Jeff Roberts

Text description provided by the architects. Built on an existing foundation this house bridges two site conditions. The center of town is a five-minute walk from the front door; stroll out the back door, however, and one is in the Maine woods. A rift of granite blocks helps define the exterior spaces: parking, entry, and a back patio. This stone silhouette continues through the house where the blocks demarcate a wood stove alcove at the end of the living space. The landscaping, as well as details inside, is drawn from the owners' love of Maine granite quarries.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "House at Town's Edge / ElliottArchitects" 07 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041059/house-at-towns-edge-elliottarchitects> ISSN 0719-8884

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