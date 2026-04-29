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Kripanilay Farmhouse / HabitArt Architecture Studio

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Kripanilay Farmhouse / HabitArt Architecture Studio - Image 2 of 26Kripanilay Farmhouse / HabitArt Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Brick, BeamKripanilay Farmhouse / HabitArt Architecture Studio - Exterior PhotographyKripanilay Farmhouse / HabitArt Architecture Studio - Image 5 of 26Kripanilay Farmhouse / HabitArt Architecture Studio - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses, Sustainability
Shoolagiri, India
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Kripanilay Farmhouse / HabitArt Architecture Studio - Exterior Photography
© Gobinath Dinakaran

Text description provided by the architects. Located within the farm community of Sanctity Ferme in Shoolagiri, Kṛpānilaya is set amidst a terrain of rolling hills, where the land undulates gently, and vegetation settles in pockets across the contours. The region is defined by a hot, dry climate, with temperatures soaring up to 45°C during peak summers—demanding an architecture that is not applied onto the site, but one that emerges from an understanding of heat, light, and air as primary design determinants.

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Cite: "Kripanilay Farmhouse / HabitArt Architecture Studio" 29 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041033/kripanilay-farmhouse-habitart-architecture-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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