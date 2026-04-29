Kripanilay Farmhouse / HabitArt Architecture Studio

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Shoolagiri, India
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Architects: HabitArt Architecture Studio
- Area: 2600 ft²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Gobinath Dinakaran
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Manufacturers: Deccano Casements Pvt. Ltd, Hindware, Kota Flooring, Rave Global Tiles, WinDoors Tech LLP, jaquar sanitary
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Lead Architects: Aditya Venkat
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- Category: Houses, Sustainability
- Design, Drawings And Project Management: Rochana R- Associate
- Design And Drawings: Thejas KS
- Project Coordination And Engineering: Aditya Venkat
- City: Shoolagiri
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. Located within the farm community of Sanctity Ferme in Shoolagiri, Kṛpānilaya is set amidst a terrain of rolling hills, where the land undulates gently, and vegetation settles in pockets across the contours. The region is defined by a hot, dry climate, with temperatures soaring up to 45°C during peak summers—demanding an architecture that is not applied onto the site, but one that emerges from an understanding of heat, light, and air as primary design determinants.