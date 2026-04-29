Kripanilay Farmhouse / HabitArt Architecture Studio

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Text description provided by the architects. Located within the farm community of Sanctity Ferme in Shoolagiri, Kṛpānilaya is set amidst a terrain of rolling hills, where the land undulates gently, and vegetation settles in pockets across the contours. The region is defined by a hot, dry climate, with temperatures soaring up to 45°C during peak summers—demanding an architecture that is not applied onto the site, but one that emerges from an understanding of heat, light, and air as primary design determinants.