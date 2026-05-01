Stack & Field House / Steffen Welsch Architects

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Houses • Melbourne, Australia Architects: Steffen Welsch Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 162 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Timothy Kaye

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Artedomus , Colorbond , Dulux , Fytogreen , Knauf , Laminex , Lysaght , PGH Bricks And Pavers , Polytec

Lead Architects: Steffen Welsch

Category: Houses

Design Team: Steffen Welsch

Technical Team: Shreysha Shrestha

Interior Design: Neutral Instinct

Project Management: Simplifi Projects

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: John Kyrgios and Associates

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Homestar

General Contractor: Encore Projects

City: Melbourne

Country: Australia

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Text description provided by the architects. Stack & Field is a small but generous extension of a 100-year-old weatherboard house on a tight inner-city block in Melbourne, Australia. It challenges a fundamental assumption of compact urban housing: that density requires consolidation. Located on a constrained and narrow site, the project plan dissolves layout and building form into a series of offset planes, layered rooms, and courtyards, and substitutes size for spatial richness.