Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Stack & Field House / Steffen Welsch Architects

Stack & Field House / Steffen Welsch Architects

Save

Stack & Field House / Steffen Welsch Architects - Image 2 of 23Stack & Field House / Steffen Welsch Architects - Interior Photography, WoodStack & Field House / Steffen Welsch Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodStack & Field House / Steffen Welsch Architects - Interior PhotographyStack & Field House / Steffen Welsch Architects - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Melbourne, Australia
  • Architects: Steffen Welsch Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  162
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Timothy Kaye
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Artedomus, Colorbond, Dulux, Fytogreen, Knauf, Laminex, Lysaght, PGH Bricks And Pavers, Polytec
  • Lead Architects: Steffen Welsch
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Steffen Welsch
  • Technical Team: Shreysha Shrestha
  • Interior Design: Neutral Instinct
  • Project Management: Simplifi Projects
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: John Kyrgios and Associates
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Homestar
  • General Contractor: Encore Projects
  • City: Melbourne
  • Country: Australia
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Stack & Field House / Steffen Welsch Architects - Image 2 of 23
© Timothy Kaye

Text description provided by the architects. Stack & Field is a small but generous extension of a 100-year-old weatherboard house on a tight inner-city block in Melbourne, Australia. It challenges a fundamental assumption of compact urban housing: that density requires consolidation. Located on a constrained and narrow site, the project plan dissolves layout and building form into a series of offset planes, layered rooms, and courtyards, and substitutes size for spatial richness.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Steffen Welsch Architects
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Stack & Field House / Steffen Welsch Architects" 01 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040994/stack-and-field-house-steffen-welsch-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags