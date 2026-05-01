Stack & Field House / Steffen Welsch Architects

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Architects: Steffen Welsch Architects
- Area: 162 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Timothy Kaye
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Manufacturers: Artedomus, Colorbond, Dulux, Fytogreen, Knauf, Laminex, Lysaght, PGH Bricks And Pavers, Polytec
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Lead Architects: Steffen Welsch
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- Category: Houses
- Design Team: Steffen Welsch
- Technical Team: Shreysha Shrestha
- Interior Design: Neutral Instinct
- Project Management: Simplifi Projects
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: John Kyrgios and Associates
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Homestar
- General Contractor: Encore Projects
- City: Melbourne
- Country: Australia
Text description provided by the architects. Stack & Field is a small but generous extension of a 100-year-old weatherboard house on a tight inner-city block in Melbourne, Australia. It challenges a fundamental assumption of compact urban housing: that density requires consolidation. Located on a constrained and narrow site, the project plan dissolves layout and building form into a series of offset planes, layered rooms, and courtyards, and substitutes size for spatial richness.