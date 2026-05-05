Renovation and Extension of the Sipeki Balás Villa / Atelier dmb

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Category: Healthcare Architecture, Renovation

Lead Team: Balázs Falvai, Nagy Márton, Dávid Török, Bettina Ónodi,

Design Team: Tünde Fekete, Angéla Soltész, Ábel Györgyi, Megyesi Miklós

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ákos Medek - medek kft.

Landscape Architecture: Edina Massány - Open-Air

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Gyula Zoárd Mangel - Mangép Mangel kft

City: Budapest

Country: Hungary

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Text description provided by the architects. The project involves the renovation and extension of the Sipeki Balás Villa, designed by Hungarian architect Ödön Lechner between 1905 and 1907, with the addition of a new service building. The Hungarian Association of the Blind and Partially Sighted inherited the property from the villa's original owner and has been using the house for nearly a century. The headquarters of the association is located in the villa, while the services are on the ground floor of the new extension, which also houses a 300-person event hall on the upper level.