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Renovation and Extension of the Sipeki Balás Villa / Atelier dmb

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Renovation and Extension of the Sipeki Balás Villa / Atelier dmb - Exterior PhotographyRenovation and Extension of the Sipeki Balás Villa / Atelier dmb - Image 3 of 21Renovation and Extension of the Sipeki Balás Villa / Atelier dmb - Image 4 of 21Renovation and Extension of the Sipeki Balás Villa / Atelier dmb - Image 5 of 21Renovation and Extension of the Sipeki Balás Villa / Atelier dmb - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Healthcare Architecture, Renovation
Budapest, Hungary
  • Architects: Atelier dmb
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Bánhegyesy Antal
  • Lead Architects: Balázs Falvai, Nagy Márton, Török Dávid
  • Lead Team: Balázs Falvai, Nagy Márton, Dávid Török, Bettina Ónodi,
  • Design Team: Tünde Fekete, Angéla Soltész, Ábel Györgyi, Megyesi Miklós
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ákos Medek - medek kft.
  • Landscape Architecture: Edina Massány - Open-Air
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Gyula Zoárd Mangel - Mangép Mangel kft
  • City: Budapest
  • Country: Hungary
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Renovation and Extension of the Sipeki Balás Villa / Atelier dmb - Exterior Photography
© Bánhegyesy Antal

Text description provided by the architects. The project involves the renovation and extension of the Sipeki Balás Villa, designed by Hungarian architect Ödön Lechner between 1905 and 1907, with the addition of a new service building. The Hungarian Association of the Blind and Partially Sighted inherited the property from the villa's original owner and has been using the house for nearly a century. The headquarters of the association is located in the villa, while the services are on the ground floor of the new extension, which also houses a 300-person event hall on the upper level.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureRefurbishmentRenovationHungary
Cite: "Renovation and Extension of the Sipeki Balás Villa / Atelier dmb" 05 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040993/renovation-and-extension-of-the-sipeki-balas-villa-atelier-dmb> ISSN 0719-8884

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