25 Columns / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen

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Text description provided by the architects. Two horizontal slabs are held up by a grid of 25 columns, leaving the natural terrain below the house free. That is the simple scheme of this holiday house, which sits on a wooded slope overlooking a Swedish lake. The house is approached from the road above, making the roof a prominent fifth facade. Clad in aluminium sheets, the roof softly reflects the surroundings, allowing the house to dissolve into the landscape.