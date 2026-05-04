25 Columns / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen

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Plintsberg, Sweden
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Architects: OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen
- Area: 250 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Bas Princen
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- Category: Residential Architecture
- Architecture Offices: agnasARK
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Dala Massivträ
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: INTEC
- General Contractor: Skoglunds
- City: Plintsberg
- Country: Sweden
Text description provided by the architects. Two horizontal slabs are held up by a grid of 25 columns, leaving the natural terrain below the house free. That is the simple scheme of this holiday house, which sits on a wooded slope overlooking a Swedish lake. The house is approached from the road above, making the roof a prominent fifth facade. Clad in aluminium sheets, the roof softly reflects the surroundings, allowing the house to dissolve into the landscape.