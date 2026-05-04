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  5. 25 Columns / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen

25 Columns / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen

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25 Columns / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen - Image 2 of 925 Columns / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen - Interior Photography, Wood, Column, Beam25 Columns / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen - Interior Photography, Wood, Column, Beam25 Columns / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen - Image 5 of 925 Columns / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen - More Images+ 4

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture
Plintsberg, Sweden
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25 Columns / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen - Interior Photography, Wood, Column, Beam
© Bas Princen

Text description provided by the architects. Two horizontal slabs are held up by a grid of 25 columns, leaving the natural terrain below the house free. That is the simple scheme of this holiday house, which sits on a wooded slope overlooking a Swedish lake. The house is approached from the road above, making the roof a prominent fifth facade. Clad in aluminium sheets, the roof softly reflects the surroundings, allowing the house to dissolve into the landscape.

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OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureSweden
Cite: "25 Columns / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen" 04 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040990/25-columns> ISSN 0719-8884

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