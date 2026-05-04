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Librairie Avant-Garde at Jianhu / Atelier Deshaus

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Librairie Avant-Garde at Jianhu / Atelier Deshaus - Image 2 of 30Librairie Avant-Garde at Jianhu / Atelier Deshaus - Exterior Photography, ConcreteLibrairie Avant-Garde at Jianhu / Atelier Deshaus - Image 4 of 30Librairie Avant-Garde at Jianhu / Atelier Deshaus - Image 5 of 30Librairie Avant-Garde at Jianhu / Atelier Deshaus - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Cultural Architecture, Public Architecture
Shaoxing, China
  • Design Team: Liu Yichun, Chen Xiaoyi, Wang Zhuohao, Zhang Xiaqi, Tao Guangping, Chen Xu, Sun Huizhong
  • LDI: TJAD
  • Structural Design: AND Office
  • Client: Nanjing Pioneer Book Culture Communication Co., Ltd.
  • City: Shaoxing
  • Country: China
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Librairie Avant-Garde at Jianhu / Atelier Deshaus - Image 4 of 30
© Shengliang Su

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located on a small island in Jianhu Lake, Keqiao, Shaoxing, and was originally built as a water intake facility for the local municipal waterworks. Constructed in 1992, the site originally contained six structures: a pump house, a substation, an administrative building, a staff dormitory, a water intake pier, and a cargo hoisting dock. In 2001, after a larger regional waterworks was completed, the site gradually fell into disuse. It remained abandoned until 2022, when it was reactivated within the context of local rural revitalization and cultural tourism development. After renovation, the original buildings were converted respectively into a bookstore, café, exhibition space, viewing pavilion, and boat dock, and were linked by a flat-roofed corridor system supported by slender steel columns, forming a new overall pattern of use. The once enclosed island, formerly dedicated to municipal maintenance and technical management, was thus transformed into a public place open to visitors.

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Cite: "Librairie Avant-Garde at Jianhu / Atelier Deshaus" 04 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040985/librairie-avant-garde-at-jianhu-atelier-deshaus> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Shengliang Su

先锋鉴湖书店(鉴湖取水岛市政设施更新项目) / 大舍建筑设计事务所

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