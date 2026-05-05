Xutian Village Community Center / line+ studio

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Huizhou, China
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Architects: line+ studio
- Area: 3358 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:line+
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Lead Architects: Fanhao Meng
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- Category: Community Center
- Design Team: Dong Yuan, Zhengnan Xue, Fanlin Gou, Chengbin Shou, Yipin Wang
- Sustainability Consultant: Hang Li, Te Xia
- Site Architect: Zhengnan Xue
- Client: Boluo County Government; Luofu Mountain Cultural Tourism Investment Group
- Landscape Design: AURA
- Interior Design: Yang Jun Design
- Local Design Institute: Huizhou Architectural Design Institute Co., Ltd.
- General Contractor: CCCC Fourth Harbor Engineering Co., Ltd.
- City: Huizhou
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Xutian sits at the southern foothills of Mount Luofu, a 300-year-old Hakka village. Designated as a pilot under a provincial rural development program, the project transforms an abandoned primary school into a "Village Gateway"—a public hub that activates local vitality within the Nan Kunshan–Luofu Mountain development corridor.