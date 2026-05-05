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Xutian Village Community Center / line+ studio

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Xutian Village Community Center / line+ studio - Exterior Photography, BalconyXutian Village Community Center / line+ studio - Exterior PhotographyXutian Village Community Center / line+ studio - Exterior PhotographyXutian Village Community Center / line+ studio - Interior Photography, Concrete, Brick, ColumnXutian Village Community Center / line+ studio - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Community Center
Huizhou, China
  • Architects: line+ studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3358
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:line+
  • Lead Architects: Fanhao Meng
  • Category: Community Center
  • Design Team: Dong Yuan, Zhengnan Xue, Fanlin Gou, Chengbin Shou, Yipin Wang
  • Sustainability Consultant: Hang Li, Te Xia
  • Site Architect: Zhengnan Xue
  • Client: Boluo County Government; Luofu Mountain Cultural Tourism Investment Group
  • Landscape Design: AURA
  • Interior Design: Yang Jun Design
  • Local Design Institute: Huizhou Architectural Design Institute Co., Ltd.
  • General Contractor: CCCC Fourth Harbor Engineering Co., Ltd.
  • City: Huizhou
  • Country: China
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Text description provided by the architects. Xutian sits at the southern foothills of Mount Luofu, a 300-year-old Hakka village. Designated as a pilot under a provincial rural development program, the project transforms an abandoned primary school into a "Village Gateway"—a public hub that activates local vitality within the Nan Kunshan–Luofu Mountain development corridor.

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Cite: "Xutian Village Community Center / line+ studio" 05 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040981/xutian-village-community-center-line-plus-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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