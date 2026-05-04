Buzzy Sunny · Feixue Pavilion / Archermit

+ 29

Category: Tourism

Design Director: Yang Zhe

Technical Director: Chen Renzhen

Design Team: Yang Rui, Hu Qinmei, Gou Yuanjun, Zhao Yaxian

Construction Drawing Team: Chengdu Meixia Architectural Design Co., Ltd

Client: Lihua Village Collective Asset Management Co., Ltd., Jiangyang District, Luzhou

City: Luzhou

Country: China

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The core inspiration for the architecture is the five pear petals. Each petal is an independent concrete slab, layered together with staggered heights and cantilevers that leave gaps, dissolving the building's mass. By day, natural light filters through the gaps; by night, artificial light spills out, outlining the silhouette of the petals.