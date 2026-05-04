Buzzy Sunny · Feixue Pavilion / Archermit

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Architects: Archermit
- Area: 672 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Arch-Exist
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Lead Architect: Pan Youcai
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- Category: Tourism
- Design Director: Yang Zhe
- Technical Director: Chen Renzhen
- Design Team: Yang Rui, Hu Qinmei, Gou Yuanjun, Zhao Yaxian
- Construction Drawing Team: Chengdu Meixia Architectural Design Co., Ltd
- Client: Lihua Village Collective Asset Management Co., Ltd., Jiangyang District, Luzhou
- City: Luzhou
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. The core inspiration for the architecture is the five pear petals. Each petal is an independent concrete slab, layered together with staggered heights and cantilevers that leave gaps, dissolving the building's mass. By day, natural light filters through the gaps; by night, artificial light spills out, outlining the silhouette of the petals.