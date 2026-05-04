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Buzzy Sunny · Feixue Pavilion / Archermit

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Buzzy Sunny · Feixue Pavilion / Archermit - Image 10 of 34Buzzy Sunny · Feixue Pavilion / Archermit - Image 9 of 34Buzzy Sunny · Feixue Pavilion / Archermit - Interior Photography, LightingBuzzy Sunny · Feixue Pavilion / Archermit - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, BalconyBuzzy Sunny · Feixue Pavilion / Archermit - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Tourism
Luzhou, China
  • Category: Tourism
  • Design Director: Yang Zhe
  • Technical Director: Chen Renzhen
  • Design Team: Yang Rui, Hu Qinmei, Gou Yuanjun, Zhao Yaxian
  • Construction Drawing Team: Chengdu Meixia Architectural Design Co., Ltd
  • Client: Lihua Village Collective Asset Management Co., Ltd., Jiangyang District, Luzhou
  • City: Luzhou
  • Country: China
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Buzzy Sunny · Feixue Pavilion / Archermit - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of Archermit

Text description provided by the architects. The core inspiration for the architecture is the five pear petals. Each petal is an independent concrete slab, layered together with staggered heights and cantilevers that leave gaps, dissolving the building's mass. By day, natural light filters through the gaps; by night, artificial light spills out, outlining the silhouette of the petals.

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Cite: "Buzzy Sunny · Feixue Pavilion / Archermit" 04 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040968/buzzy-sunny-star-feixue-pavilion-archermit> ISSN 0719-8884

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Courtesy of Archermit

不在山林·飞雪纪 / 小隐建筑事务所

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