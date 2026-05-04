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Macmasters / Jorge Hrdina Architects

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Macmasters / Jorge Hrdina Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair, BeamMacmasters / Jorge Hrdina Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Bed, BeamMacmasters / Jorge Hrdina Architects - Image 4 of 22Macmasters / Jorge Hrdina Architects - Image 5 of 22Macmasters / Jorge Hrdina Architects - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
MacMasters Beach, Australia
  • Architects: Jorge Hrdina Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Anson Smart
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Australian Architectural Hardwoods, Bakers Joinery Windows, Gineico lighting, Sydney Wood Industries, The Copper and Zinc Roofing Company
  • Lead Architects: Jorge Hrdina Architects
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Macmasters / Jorge Hrdina Architects - Image 5 of 22
© Anson Smart

Text description provided by the architects. Built on a sand dune 50 meters from the crashing waves, the house was conceived as a pier, not only an ideal bridge between sea and land. A rash move, perhaps, in a location like this, prone to severe erosion, but also a declaration of love for the surrounding environment and a pact of trust in the wisdom of nature. As underground piers in the sand extend about 15 meters below ground, inspiration was taken from the structure of piers for the architecture.

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Jorge Hrdina Architects
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WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Macmasters / Jorge Hrdina Architects" 04 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040951/macmasters-jorge-hrdina-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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