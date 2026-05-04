Macmasters / Jorge Hrdina Architects

+ 17

Houses • MacMasters Beach, Australia Architects: Jorge Hrdina Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 600 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Anson Smart

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Australian Architectural Hardwoods , Bakers Joinery Windows , Gineico lighting , Sydney Wood Industries , The Copper and Zinc Roofing Company

Lead Architects: Jorge Hrdina Architects

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Built on a sand dune 50 meters from the crashing waves, the house was conceived as a pier, not only an ideal bridge between sea and land. A rash move, perhaps, in a location like this, prone to severe erosion, but also a declaration of love for the surrounding environment and a pact of trust in the wisdom of nature. As underground piers in the sand extend about 15 meters below ground, inspiration was taken from the structure of piers for the architecture.