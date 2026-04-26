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Astaka Kota Selera / EA Architects

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  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Commercial Architecture
Pulau Pinang, Malaysia
  • Architects: EA Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  13300 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Lead Architects: Liou Hung Woei, Lui Sy Ying
  • Lead Team: Liou Hung Woei
  • Design Team: Lui Sy Ying
  • Technical Team: Mohd Zakwan
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: KNA Consult
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: O&A Consult
  • Landscape Architecture: Permata Green
  • Project Management: GTCDC & ThinkCity
  • General Contractor: United Builders
  • City: Pulau Pinang
  • Country: Malaysia
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Text description provided by the architects. Astaka Kota Selera is a sensitive architectural intervention that reconciles the preservation of Malaysia's colonial heritage with the vibrant, lived reality of its contemporary street food culture. The project is a pivotal component of the North Seafront Improvement Programme in George Town, Penang, born from a unique archaeological necessity: the reinstatement of the Western Moat of Fort Cornwallis. The original food court sat directly atop the historic moat's alignment; to allow for the excavation and reconstruction of this defensive landmark, the culinary facility required a strategic relocation.

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Cite: "Astaka Kota Selera / EA Architects" 26 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040949/astaka-kota-selera-ea-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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