Astaka Kota Selera / EA Architects

+ 13

Commercial Architecture • Pulau Pinang, Malaysia Architects: EA Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 13300 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Lead Architects: Liou Hung Woei, Lui Sy Ying

Category: Commercial Architecture

Lead Team: Liou Hung Woei

Design Team: Lui Sy Ying

Technical Team: Mohd Zakwan

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: KNA Consult

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: O&A Consult

Landscape Architecture: Permata Green

Project Management: GTCDC & ThinkCity

General Contractor: United Builders

City: Pulau Pinang

Country: Malaysia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Astaka Kota Selera is a sensitive architectural intervention that reconciles the preservation of Malaysia's colonial heritage with the vibrant, lived reality of its contemporary street food culture. The project is a pivotal component of the North Seafront Improvement Programme in George Town, Penang, born from a unique archaeological necessity: the reinstatement of the Western Moat of Fort Cornwallis. The original food court sat directly atop the historic moat's alignment; to allow for the excavation and reconstruction of this defensive landmark, the culinary facility required a strategic relocation.