Astaka Kota Selera / EA Architects

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Architects: EA Architects
- Area: 13300 ft²
- Year: 2025
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Lead Architects: Liou Hung Woei, Lui Sy Ying
- Category: Commercial Architecture
- Lead Team: Liou Hung Woei
- Design Team: Lui Sy Ying
- Technical Team: Mohd Zakwan
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: KNA Consult
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: O&A Consult
- Landscape Architecture: Permata Green
- Project Management: GTCDC & ThinkCity
- General Contractor: United Builders
- City: Pulau Pinang
- Country: Malaysia
Text description provided by the architects. Astaka Kota Selera is a sensitive architectural intervention that reconciles the preservation of Malaysia's colonial heritage with the vibrant, lived reality of its contemporary street food culture. The project is a pivotal component of the North Seafront Improvement Programme in George Town, Penang, born from a unique archaeological necessity: the reinstatement of the Western Moat of Fort Cornwallis. The original food court sat directly atop the historic moat's alignment; to allow for the excavation and reconstruction of this defensive landmark, the culinary facility required a strategic relocation.