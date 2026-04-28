Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. House TN / 1-1 Architects

House TN / 1-1 Architects

Save

House TN / 1-1 Architects - Exterior Photography, ConcreteHouse TN / 1-1 Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair, BeamHouse TN / 1-1 Architects - Image 4 of 32House TN / 1-1 Architects - Image 5 of 32House TN / 1-1 Architects - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Anjo, Japan
  • Architects: 1-1 Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  71
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Takashi Uemura
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  LIXIL　, Miratap, toolbox
  • Lead Architects: Yuki KAmiya, Yui Goto, Kazuya Shibata
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House TN / 1-1 Architects - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Takashi Uemura

Text description provided by the architects. This project is a house planned within a rural settlement located in an urbanization control area. The surrounding context is characterized by generous single-story farmhouse dwellings. However, due to the site's favorable location, land subdivision has recently accelerated, and an increasing number of parcels are being sold as speculative housing developments or ready-built homes. These houses, driven by profitability and ease of sale, tend to maximize building coverage ratios and are subdivided internally into increasing numbers of nLDK units. As a result, the neighborhood has become denser, with deteriorating daylighting and ventilation conditions, confining residents within overcrowded and inflexible interiors.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
1-1 Architects
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "House TN / 1-1 Architects" 28 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040948/house-tn-1-1-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags