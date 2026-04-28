House TN / 1-1 Architects

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Houses • Anjo, Japan Architects: 1-1 Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 71 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Takashi Uemura

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: LIXIL , Miratap , toolbox

Lead Architects: Yuki KAmiya, Yui Goto, Kazuya Shibata

Category: Houses

Lead Team: Yuki Kamiya

Design Team: Yui Goto, Kazuya Shibata

Structural Design: Workshop

Contractor: Hirata Construction Co.Ltd.

City: Anjo

Country: Japan

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Text description provided by the architects. This project is a house planned within a rural settlement located in an urbanization control area. The surrounding context is characterized by generous single-story farmhouse dwellings. However, due to the site's favorable location, land subdivision has recently accelerated, and an increasing number of parcels are being sold as speculative housing developments or ready-built homes. These houses, driven by profitability and ease of sale, tend to maximize building coverage ratios and are subdivided internally into increasing numbers of nLDK units. As a result, the neighborhood has become denser, with deteriorating daylighting and ventilation conditions, confining residents within overcrowded and inflexible interiors.