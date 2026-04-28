House TN / 1-1 Architects

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Architects: 1-1 Architects
- Area: 71 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Takashi Uemura
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Manufacturers: LIXIL , Miratap, toolbox
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Lead Architects: Yuki KAmiya, Yui Goto, Kazuya Shibata
Text description provided by the architects. This project is a house planned within a rural settlement located in an urbanization control area. The surrounding context is characterized by generous single-story farmhouse dwellings. However, due to the site's favorable location, land subdivision has recently accelerated, and an increasing number of parcels are being sold as speculative housing developments or ready-built homes. These houses, driven by profitability and ease of sale, tend to maximize building coverage ratios and are subdivided internally into increasing numbers of nLDK units. As a result, the neighborhood has become denser, with deteriorating daylighting and ventilation conditions, confining residents within overcrowded and inflexible interiors.