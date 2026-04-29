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Wind Fence 2 / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners

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Wind Fence 2 / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners - Exterior PhotographyWind Fence 2 / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Concrete, BalconyWind Fence 2 / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners - Interior Photography, Glass, Concrete, BalconyWind Fence 2 / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners - Exterior Photography, Coast, Waterfront, Cityscape, Aerial View PhotographyWind Fence 2 / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Housing, Retail
Busan, South Korea
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Wind Fence 2 / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners - Exterior Photography
© Kyungsub Shin

Text description provided by the architects. Wind Fence 2 is the extension of the existing Wind Fence project. To begin with the existing Wind Fence, it stands firmly at the edge between the land and the sea on the east coast of Busan. Making the building stand out when glancing at it from the waterfront was significant and the main purpose of this building was to attract various programs such as cafes, restaurants, and shops selling small crafts.

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Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners
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Materials

SteelConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingCommercial ArchitectureRetailSouth Korea

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SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingCommercial ArchitectureRetailSouth Korea
Cite: "Wind Fence 2 / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners" 29 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040938/wind-fence-2-hyunjoon-yoo-plus-partners> ISSN 0719-8884

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