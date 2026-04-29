Wind Fence 2 / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners

+ 12

Category: Housing, Retail

Team: Hyunjoon Yoo, Jiyoung Jon, Yujin Choi, Sunmin Kim

City: Busan

Country: South Korea

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Wind Fence 2 is the extension of the existing Wind Fence project. To begin with the existing Wind Fence, it stands firmly at the edge between the land and the sea on the east coast of Busan. Making the building stand out when glancing at it from the waterfront was significant and the main purpose of this building was to attract various programs such as cafes, restaurants, and shops selling small crafts.