Sanya CR Land Haitang Bay Waterfront Center / Vari Architects

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Text description provided by the architects. On the banks of the Sanya Haitang River, where tides ebb and flow, the climate is warm, and islands, coconut groves, and dense mangroves unfold in layers. Here, on the wetlands of Haitang Bay, we have woven an organic waterfront village. The Japanese philosopher Tetsurō Watsuji believed that "fudo (wind and earth) is a comprehensive term for climate, geology, soil, sightlines, and landscape." Thus, we respond to the fudo with a continuous village and an undulating roof. The silver rooftop interpenetrates with the lush greenery, intertwining the calm of metal with the abundance of the tropics. The architecture maintains a humble empathy with nature, while the vast shadows it casts care for and shelter the people and life along the water's edge.