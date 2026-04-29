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  5. Sanya CR Land Haitang Bay Waterfront Center / Vari Architects

Sanya CR Land Haitang Bay Waterfront Center / Vari Architects

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Sanya CR Land Haitang Bay Waterfront Center / Vari Architects - Image 2 of 35Sanya CR Land Haitang Bay Waterfront Center / Vari Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, ChairSanya CR Land Haitang Bay Waterfront Center / Vari Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, DeckSanya CR Land Haitang Bay Waterfront Center / Vari Architects - Image 5 of 35Sanya CR Land Haitang Bay Waterfront Center / Vari Architects - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Commercial Architecture
China
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Sanya CR Land Haitang Bay Waterfront Center / Vari Architects - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Aerial View Photography
© Shan-jian images

Text description provided by the architects. On the banks of the Sanya Haitang River, where tides ebb and flow, the climate is warm, and islands, coconut groves, and dense mangroves unfold in layers. Here, on the wetlands of Haitang Bay, we have woven an organic waterfront village. The Japanese philosopher Tetsurō Watsuji believed that "fudo (wind and earth) is a comprehensive term for climate, geology, soil, sightlines, and landscape." Thus, we respond to the fudo with a continuous village and an undulating roof. The silver rooftop interpenetrates with the lush greenery, intertwining the calm of metal with the abundance of the tropics. The architecture maintains a humble empathy with nature, while the vast shadows it casts care for and shelter the people and life along the water's edge.

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Cite: "Sanya CR Land Haitang Bay Waterfront Center / Vari Architects" 29 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040936/sanya-cr-land-haitang-bay-waterfront-center-vari-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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