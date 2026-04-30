LARUNS / Mesnil Architectures

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Text description provided by the architects. At the end of the Ossau Valley, where the terrain opens toward the Pyrenees Mountains, a modest building composed of two stacked apartments seemed to hold little promise. From the street, it was indistinguishable from the surrounding residential fabric, apart from its disparate façades and an immediate relationship to the landscape. Yet behind successive layers of wall finishings and suspended ceilings, the architectural integrity of the building remained intact.