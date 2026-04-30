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LARUNS / Mesnil Architectures

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LARUNS / Mesnil Architectures - Exterior Photography, Wood, Door
© Mesnil Studio

LARUNS / Mesnil Architectures - Image 2 of 43LARUNS / Mesnil Architectures - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Beam, Shelving, ChairLARUNS / Mesnil Architectures - Exterior Photography, WoodLARUNS / Mesnil Architectures - Exterior PhotographyLARUNS / Mesnil Architectures - More Images+ 38

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Renovation
Laruns, France
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Save this picture!
LARUNS / Mesnil Architectures - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Mesnil Studio

Text description provided by the architects. At the end of the Ossau Valley, where the terrain opens toward the Pyrenees Mountains, a modest building composed of two stacked apartments seemed to hold little promise. From the street, it was indistinguishable from the surrounding residential fabric, apart from its disparate façades and an immediate relationship to the landscape. Yet behind successive layers of wall finishings and suspended ceilings, the architectural integrity of the building remained intact.

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Mesnil Architectures
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Wood

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationFrance

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WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationFrance
Cite: "LARUNS / Mesnil Architectures" 30 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040920/laruns-mesnil-architectures> ISSN 0719-8884

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