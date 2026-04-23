The Third Place Mt.Fuji / Kubo Tsushima Architects

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A composition of experiences and sensations in dialogue with Mount Fuji — Located on a richly undulating site at the foothills of Mount Fuji, this project consists of a cluster of three private villas. Each building is carefully positioned along a shared axis oriented toward the borrowed scenery of the mountain. While unified by this orientation, the three architectures embody distinct spatial conditions—floating, sinking, and enveloping—through which perception, bodily awareness, and the experience of time are reconfigured.