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Cemetery Ankaran / void arhitektura

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  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Cemetery, Public Architecture
Ankaran, Slovenia
  • Architects: void arhitektura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  7085
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Miran Kambič, Ana Skobe
  • Lead Architects: Uroš Rustja, Primož Žitnik, Mina Hiršman, Mateo Zonta
  • Lead Team: Uroš Rustja, Primož Žitnik, Mina Hiršman, Mateo Zonta
  • Landscape Architecture: Studio AKKA
  • City: Ankaran
  • Country: Slovenia
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© Ana Skobe

Text description provided by the architects. Cemeteries are sites containing the quiet presence of memories and the constancy of cultural rituals; this combination poignantly defines a sense of bodily transference through atmospheric quietude. The Ankaran Cemetery embodies these qualities—their significance and their constancy. Furthermore, the architecture of the cemetery is conceived as a liminal transition space between the verticality of the adjacent forest and the limitlessness of the Adriatic horizon to the southwest. The space of the cemetery is defined by these contrasting relationships and transitions between open and closed, light and dark – between the here and the hereafter.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureBurialcemeteryPublic ArchitectureSlovenia
Cite: "Cemetery Ankaran / void arhitektura" 29 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040901/cemetery-ankaran> ISSN 0719-8884

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