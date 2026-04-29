Cemetery Ankaran / void arhitektura

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Category: Cemetery, Public Architecture

Lead Team: Uroš Rustja, Primož Žitnik, Mina Hiršman, Mateo Zonta

Landscape Architecture: Studio AKKA

City: Ankaran

Country: Slovenia

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Text description provided by the architects. Cemeteries are sites containing the quiet presence of memories and the constancy of cultural rituals; this combination poignantly defines a sense of bodily transference through atmospheric quietude. The Ankaran Cemetery embodies these qualities—their significance and their constancy. Furthermore, the architecture of the cemetery is conceived as a liminal transition space between the verticality of the adjacent forest and the limitlessness of the Adriatic horizon to the southwest. The space of the cemetery is defined by these contrasting relationships and transitions between open and closed, light and dark – between the here and the hereafter.