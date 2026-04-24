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Woowa Brothers Office / unseenbird

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Woowa Brothers Office / unseenbird - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Lighting, GlassWoowa Brothers Office / unseenbird - Image 3 of 36Woowa Brothers Office / unseenbird - Interior Photography, Lighting, Chair, GlassWoowa Brothers Office / unseenbird - Image 5 of 36Woowa Brothers Office / unseenbird - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Offices Interiors
Seongnam-si, South Korea
  • Architects: unseenbird
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5965
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Lee Pyojoon
  • Lead Architects: Bioh Seon
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Woowa Brothers Office / unseenbird - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Lighting, Glass
© Lee Pyojoon

Text description provided by the architects. Societal changes are influencing the composition of offices as well. Woowa Brothers, rapidly adapting to the times, is creating a new future by combining technology with the relationship between nature and people. This attitude is reflected in the office space, leading to a direction that pursues flexible and nature-friendly environments.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsSouth Korea
Cite: "Woowa Brothers Office / unseenbird" 24 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040897/woowa-brothers-office-unseenbird> ISSN 0719-8884

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