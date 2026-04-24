Woowa Brothers Office / unseenbird

•
Seongnam-si, South Korea
-
Architects: unseenbird
- Area: 5965 m²
- Year: 2026
-
Photographs:Lee Pyojoon
-
Lead Architects: Bioh Seon
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Offices Interiors
- Design Team: Jieun Ko, Yonghyeon Kim, SeungYeon Jeong
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: BOWOO Engineering
- City: Seongnam-si
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. Societal changes are influencing the composition of offices as well. Woowa Brothers, rapidly adapting to the times, is creating a new future by combining technology with the relationship between nature and people. This attitude is reflected in the office space, leading to a direction that pursues flexible and nature-friendly environments.