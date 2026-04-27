Tropical Flow / H&P Architects

+ 44

Category: Houses

Designer: Doan Thanh Ha, Nguyen Hai Hue, Trinh Thi Thanh Huyen, Tran Van Duong, Luong Thi Ngoc Lan, Nguyen Van Thanh, Nguyen Van Thinh

City: Hanoi

Country: Vietnam

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in Vinh Ngoc commune (Dong Anh), which has a close connection with the water surface of Phuong Trach lake, Hai Boi lake, and the Red River. This location generates the idea of ​​creating a House from the Flow – an expression of commonly found residential agglomerations along rivers (horizontally) or along waterfalls (vertically).