Tropical Flow / H&P Architects

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Architects: H&P Architects
- Area: 1150 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Le Minh Hoang
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Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in Vinh Ngoc commune (Dong Anh), which has a close connection with the water surface of Phuong Trach lake, Hai Boi lake, and the Red River. This location generates the idea of creating a House from the Flow – an expression of commonly found residential agglomerations along rivers (horizontally) or along waterfalls (vertically).