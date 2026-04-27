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Tropical Flow / H&P Architects

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Tropical Flow / H&P Architects - Exterior Photography, BrickTropical Flow / H&P Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Brick, BeamTropical Flow / H&P Architects - Interior PhotographyTropical Flow / H&P Architects - Exterior PhotographyTropical Flow / H&P Architects - More Images+ 44

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Hanoi, Vietnam
  • Category: Houses
  • Designer: Doan Thanh Ha, Nguyen Hai Hue, Trinh Thi Thanh Huyen, Tran Van Duong, Luong Thi Ngoc Lan, Nguyen Van Thanh, Nguyen Van Thinh
  • City: Hanoi
  • Country: Vietnam
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Tropical Flow / H&P Architects - Exterior Photography
© Le Minh Hoang

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in Vinh Ngoc commune (Dong Anh), which has a close connection with the water surface of Phuong Trach lake, Hai Boi lake, and the Red River. This location generates the idea of ​​creating a House from the Flow – an expression of commonly found residential agglomerations along rivers (horizontally) or along waterfalls (vertically).

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Cite: "Tropical Flow / H&P Architects" 27 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040879/tropical-flow-h-and-p-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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