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Serenity / ma+rs

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Serenity / ma+rs - Image 2 of 34Serenity / ma+rs - Interior PhotographySerenity / ma+rs - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting, ChairSerenity / ma+rs - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamSerenity / ma+rs - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Lodging
Pollachi, India
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Serenity / ma+rs - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© studio f8

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in the serene landscape of Sethumadai, Tamil Nadu on a four-acre plot, this architectural project responds directly to its unique context, bordered by the Anamalai range to the south & east and vast peanut fields to the north. The primary objective was to transform a 4-acre site in a sensitive wildlife corridor into a Wildlife Viewing Retreat designed to facilitate the quiet act of creation while honouring the ancient, rhythmic movements of the forest's inhabitants.

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Cite: "Serenity / ma+rs" 29 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040878/serenity-ma-plus-rs> ISSN 0719-8884

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