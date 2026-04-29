Serenity / ma+rs

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Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in the serene landscape of Sethumadai, Tamil Nadu on a four-acre plot, this architectural project responds directly to its unique context, bordered by the Anamalai range to the south & east and vast peanut fields to the north. The primary objective was to transform a 4-acre site in a sensitive wildlife corridor into a Wildlife Viewing Retreat designed to facilitate the quiet act of creation while honouring the ancient, rhythmic movements of the forest's inhabitants.