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Suupaa Restaurant and Convenience Store / IF Architecture

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Suupaa Restaurant and Convenience Store / IF Architecture - Interior Photography, Shelving, GlassSuupaa Restaurant and Convenience Store / IF Architecture - Interior Photography, Shelving, GlassSuupaa Restaurant and Convenience Store / IF Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Glass, CountertopSuupaa Restaurant and Convenience Store / IF Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, GlassSuupaa Restaurant and Convenience Store / IF Architecture - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Restaurant, Grocery Store
Melbourne, Australia
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Suupaa Restaurant and Convenience Store / IF Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Sharyn Cairns

Text description provided by the architects. Enigmatic and eclectic, Suupaa is a first-of-its-kind, hospitality concept for a hybrid fast-casual Japanese restaurant and konbini convenience store. Acknowledging the cultural significance of 'konbinis' in Japan, the design for the venue extrapolates key aspects of the familiar typology into the modern fit-out, bringing forward ideas of utilitarian materials, fastidious organisation, efficiency, and innovation.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantCommercial ArchitectureRetailGrocery StoreAustralia
Cite: "Suupaa Restaurant and Convenience Store / IF Architecture" 26 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040875/suupaa-restaurant-and-convenience-store-if-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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