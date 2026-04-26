Suupaa Restaurant and Convenience Store / IF Architecture

+ 21

Category: Restaurant, Grocery Store

Client: Suupaa

Contractor: Canopy

City: Melbourne

Country: Australia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Enigmatic and eclectic, Suupaa is a first-of-its-kind, hospitality concept for a hybrid fast-casual Japanese restaurant and konbini convenience store. Acknowledging the cultural significance of 'konbinis' in Japan, the design for the venue extrapolates key aspects of the familiar typology into the modern fit-out, bringing forward ideas of utilitarian materials, fastidious organisation, efficiency, and innovation.