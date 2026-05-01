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Flying Vegetation / H&P Architects

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Flying Vegetation / H&P Architects - Image 2 of 35Flying Vegetation / H&P Architects - Image 3 of 35Flying Vegetation / H&P Architects - Interior Photography, WoodFlying Vegetation / H&P Architects - Image 5 of 35Flying Vegetation / H&P Architects - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Hue, Vietnam
  • Category: Houses
  • Designers: Doan Thanh Ha, Nguyen Hai Hue, Tran Van Duong, Luong Thi Ngoc Lan, Vu Minh Dien, Nguyen Van Thanh, Nguyen Van Thinh
  • City: Hue
  • Country: Vietnam
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Flying Vegetation / H&P Architects - Image 5 of 35
© Le Minh Hoang

'Flying vegetation' is a works in a series of those toward the Agritecture perspective: combining Architecture with Agriculture in order to create a living space for the future in the context of global climate change. The prevalent urbanization process across Vietnam has been causing an imbalance in rural areas. The area of ​​agricultural land is decreasing, seriously affecting the sedentary farming and resettlement of the community.

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Cite: "Flying Vegetation / H&P Architects" 01 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040874/flying-vegetation-h-and-p-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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