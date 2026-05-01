Flying Vegetation / H&P Architects

+ 30

Category: Houses

Designers: Doan Thanh Ha, Nguyen Hai Hue, Tran Van Duong, Luong Thi Ngoc Lan, Vu Minh Dien, Nguyen Van Thanh, Nguyen Van Thinh

City: Hue

Country: Vietnam

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'Flying vegetation' is a works in a series of those toward the Agritecture perspective: combining Architecture with Agriculture in order to create a living space for the future in the context of global climate change. The prevalent urbanization process across Vietnam has been causing an imbalance in rural areas. The area of ​​agricultural land is decreasing, seriously affecting the sedentary farming and resettlement of the community.