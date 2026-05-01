Flying Vegetation / H&P Architects

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Architects: H&P Architects
- Area: 1200 m²
- Year: 2022
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Photographs:Le Minh Hoang
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'Flying vegetation' is a works in a series of those toward the Agritecture perspective: combining Architecture with Agriculture in order to create a living space for the future in the context of global climate change. The prevalent urbanization process across Vietnam has been causing an imbalance in rural areas. The area of agricultural land is decreasing, seriously affecting the sedentary farming and resettlement of the community.