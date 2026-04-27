Pomona House / Hive Architecture

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Architects: Hive Architecture
- Area: 355 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Cam Murchison
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Lead Architects: Damian Goode
Text description provided by the architects. From the outset, the design of this Pomona residence was shaped by a shared appreciation between architect and client for the extraordinary landscape that defines the site. The ambition was straightforward but meaningful — to create a home of careful craft and quiet confidence; one that belongs to its setting rather than imposing upon it.