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Pomona House / Hive Architecture

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Pomona House / Hive Architecture - Image 2 of 20Pomona House / Hive Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamPomona House / Hive Architecture - Interior Photography, BedroomPomona House / Hive Architecture - Exterior Photography, WoodPomona House / Hive Architecture - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Pomona, Australia
  • Architects: Hive Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  355
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Cam Murchison
  • Lead Architects: Damian Goode
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Pomona House / Hive Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Cam Murchison

Text description provided by the architects. From the outset, the design of this Pomona residence was shaped by a shared appreciation between architect and client for the extraordinary landscape that defines the site. The ambition was straightforward but meaningful — to create a home of careful craft and quiet confidence; one that belongs to its setting rather than imposing upon it.

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Hive Architecture
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Cite: "Pomona House / Hive Architecture" 27 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040866/pomona-house-hive-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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