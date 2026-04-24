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AFER Hangang / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners

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AFER Hangang / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners - Image 2 of 26AFER Hangang / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners - Interior Photography, BalconyAFER Hangang / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners - Image 4 of 26AFER Hangang / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners - Image 5 of 26AFER Hangang / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Housing, Apartments
Seoul, South Korea
  • Category: Housing, Apartments
  • Team: Hyunjoon Yoo, Jiyoung Jon, Jaehong Kim, Jiho Kim, Boram Kim, Jin Kim, Eunsuk Noh, Sangki Nam, Changhee Yoo
  • Co Architect: AA archigroup
  • Construction Documents: AA archigroup
  • City: Seoul
  • Country: South Korea
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AFER Hangang / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners - Image 6 of 26
© Kyung Roh

Text description provided by the architects. The site of this project had complex and stringent constraints. Due to various regulations, it was not possible to freely shape the building form, and among these, the most restrictive condition was the setback regulation. As a result, the building naturally recedes as it rises, creating terraces along the way. We considered this a good excuse to persuade the client to create an apartment with terraces. In Korea, balconies are generally assumed to be enclosed and incorporated into the interior space. However, the terraces resulting from the setback regulation are unavoidable.

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Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners
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GlassConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsSouth Korea

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GlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsSouth Korea
Cite: "AFER Hangang / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners" 24 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040863/afer-hangang-hyunjoon-yoo-plus-partners> ISSN 0719-8884

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