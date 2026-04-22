Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Louvered House / i2a Architects Studio

Louvered House / i2a Architects Studio

Save

Louvered House / i2a Architects Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, WoodLouvered House / i2a Architects Studio - Interior Photography, GlassLouvered House / i2a Architects Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, BedLouvered House / i2a Architects Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ChairLouvered House / i2a Architects Studio - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Thrissur, India
  • Category: Houses
  • Architect: Ar. Manuraj C R
  • Engineer: Er.Amal Suresh
  • Building Materials: Xteria Designs
  • Flooring: Xteria Designs
  • Cladding: Xteria Designs
  • Sanitary: Jaquar
  • Home Automation: Gadgeon Lifestyle
  • Aluminium Doors & Windows: Swisstek
  • City: Thrissur
  • Country: India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Louvered House / i2a Architects Studio - Exterior Photography
© Justin Sebastian

Text description provided by the architects. Set within a 40-cent north-facing plot in Edamuttom, Thrissur, Louvered House stands as an exploration of how contemporary living can harmoniously coexist with the sensitivities of Kerala's tropical climate and cultural memory. Once a flourishing nutmeg plantation, the site still retains its original trees and lush greenery, weaving ecological continuity into the architectural design. To the east, the client's ancestral tharavad remains, adding another layer of heritage and familial rootedness to the project. This delicate balance of the old and the new forms the philosophical core of the residence.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
i2a Architects Studio
Office

Materials

SteelStoneBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia

Materials and Tags

SteelStoneBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "Louvered House / i2a Architects Studio" 22 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040849/louvered-house-i2a-architects-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags