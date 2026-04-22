Louvered House / i2a Architects Studio

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Architects: i2a Architects Studio
- Area: 6100 ft²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Justin Sebastian
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Manufacturers: Asian, Berger, Greenlam, Jaquar, Swisstek Aluminium, Ultratech Cement, Xteria design, Xteria design
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- Category: Houses
- Architect: Ar. Manuraj C R
- Engineer: Er.Amal Suresh
- Building Materials: Xteria Designs
- Flooring: Xteria Designs
- Cladding: Xteria Designs
- Sanitary: Jaquar
- Home Automation: Gadgeon Lifestyle
- Aluminium Doors & Windows: Swisstek
- City: Thrissur
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. Set within a 40-cent north-facing plot in Edamuttom, Thrissur, Louvered House stands as an exploration of how contemporary living can harmoniously coexist with the sensitivities of Kerala's tropical climate and cultural memory. Once a flourishing nutmeg plantation, the site still retains its original trees and lush greenery, weaving ecological continuity into the architectural design. To the east, the client's ancestral tharavad remains, adding another layer of heritage and familial rootedness to the project. This delicate balance of the old and the new forms the philosophical core of the residence.