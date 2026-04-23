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Frenzy Stair / Sepide Elmi

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Frenzy Stair / Sepide Elmi - Image 2 of 39Frenzy Stair / Sepide Elmi - Image 3 of 39Frenzy Stair / Sepide Elmi - Interior Photography, Living RoomFrenzy Stair / Sepide Elmi - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Concrete, Handrail, BalconyFrenzy Stair / Sepide Elmi - More Images+ 34

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Housing, Apartments
Karaj, Iran
  • Category: Housing, Apartments
  • Design Team: Salar Keshavarz, Hamed Kamalzadeh, Omid Golshan, Kosar Ghafoorinezhad, Sahar Nouri, Parham Ghaderi
  • Construction & Supervision: Aslan Fotouhi
  • Structural Engineer: Farshad Aghajani, Davood Hajibabayi
  • Builder: Ali Khazaee
  • Client: Bistoon Tile
  • Stair Construction: DIME
  • Manufacturer: DIME
  • City: Karaj
  • Country: Iran
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Frenzy Stair / Sepide Elmi - Image 6 of 39
© Parham Taghioff, Persia Photography Center

Text description provided by the architects. The wall can be a compressed memory, a condensed memory of the process through which a mental wall is materialized. Through its very presence, it operates as a mechanism of visibility and invisibility. Walls are sometimes mental and sometimes physical, but in all cases, they are powerful. They possess the power to conceal and to reveal bodies, objects, and cities. The distinction between public and private life profoundly shapes behavior, clothing, and even the movements of the bodies.

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Sepide Elmi
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsIran
Cite: "Frenzy Stair / Sepide Elmi" 23 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040846/frenzy-stair-sepide-elmi> ISSN 0719-8884

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