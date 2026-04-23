Frenzy Stair / Sepide Elmi

+ 34

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The wall can be a compressed memory, a condensed memory of the process through which a mental wall is materialized. Through its very presence, it operates as a mechanism of visibility and invisibility. Walls are sometimes mental and sometimes physical, but in all cases, they are powerful. They possess the power to conceal and to reveal bodies, objects, and cities. The distinction between public and private life profoundly shapes behavior, clothing, and even the movements of the bodies.