Champawat Market Plaza / Compartment S4

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Community, Market • Champawat, India Architects: Compartment S4

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 250 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Category: Community, Market

Principal Designer: Monik Shah, Aman Amin, Kishan Shah, Krishna Parikh, Prashik Chaudhari, Manuni Patel, Nishita Parmar, Vedanti Agarwal

Execution Team: Mr.Kundan ji and team, Sanjay joshi

Client: Kumaon mandal Vikas Nigam and District tourism office, Champawat

City: Champawat

Country: India

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Text description provided by the architects. Can local crafts move beyond being exhibited within architecture to instead shape architecture itself so that the building becomes a living craft, setting a visible and replicable model for cultural and economic revival within the rural ecosystem?