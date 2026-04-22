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Champawat Market Plaza / Compartment S4

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Champawat Market Plaza / Compartment S4 - Exterior PhotographyChampawat Market Plaza / Compartment S4 - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, ColumnChampawat Market Plaza / Compartment S4 - Image 4 of 36Champawat Market Plaza / Compartment S4 - Image 5 of 36Champawat Market Plaza / Compartment S4 - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Community, Market
Champawat, India
  • Architects: Compartment S4
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  250
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Category: Community, Market
  • Principal Designer: Monik Shah, Aman Amin, Kishan Shah, Krishna Parikh, Prashik Chaudhari, Manuni Patel, Nishita Parmar, Vedanti Agarwal
  • Execution Team: Mr.Kundan ji and team, Sanjay joshi
  • Client: Kumaon mandal Vikas Nigam and District tourism office, Champawat
  • City: Champawat
  • Country: India
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Champawat Market Plaza / Compartment S4 - Exterior Photography, Aerial View Photography
Courtesy of Compartment S4

Text description provided by the architects. Can local crafts move beyond being exhibited within architecture to instead shape architecture itself so that the building becomes a living craft, setting a visible and replicable model for cultural and economic revival within the rural ecosystem?

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Compartment S4
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WoodStone

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WoodStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunityCommercial ArchitectureMarketIndia
Cite: "Champawat Market Plaza / Compartment S4" 22 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040839/champawat-market-plaza-compartment-s4> ISSN 0719-8884

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