Champawat Market Plaza / Compartment S4

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- Principal Designer: Monik Shah, Aman Amin, Kishan Shah, Krishna Parikh, Prashik Chaudhari, Manuni Patel, Nishita Parmar, Vedanti Agarwal
- Execution Team: Mr.Kundan ji and team, Sanjay joshi
- Client: Kumaon mandal Vikas Nigam and District tourism office, Champawat
- City: Champawat
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. Can local crafts move beyond being exhibited within architecture to instead shape architecture itself so that the building becomes a living craft, setting a visible and replicable model for cultural and economic revival within the rural ecosystem?