NTH/ Neutral Tactile Habitat / Ply Architecture

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Architects: Ply Architecture
- Area: 150 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Sam Noonan
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Manufacturers: BoConcept, Built Furniture, Masson For Light, Weathertex
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Lead Architects: Benjamin Edwards, Christopher Jeffery
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Text description provided by the architects. Located within the tree-lined streets of Colonel Light Gardens, NTH by Ply Architecture is a carefully resolved addition that responds to both context and family life. Set among a fabric of heritage bungalows, the project adopts a measured architectural language—balancing continuity with distinction—to ensure a respectful integration within its established streetscape.