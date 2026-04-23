NTH/ Neutral Tactile Habitat / Ply Architecture

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Houses • Colonel Light Gardens, Australia Architects: Ply Architecture

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 150 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Sam Noonan

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: BoConcept , Built Furniture , Masson For Light , Weathertex

Lead Architects: Benjamin Edwards, Christopher Jeffery

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Text description provided by the architects. Located within the tree-lined streets of Colonel Light Gardens, NTH by Ply Architecture is a carefully resolved addition that responds to both context and family life. Set among a fabric of heritage bungalows, the project adopts a measured architectural language—balancing continuity with distinction—to ensure a respectful integration within its established streetscape.