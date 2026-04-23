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  5. NTH/ Neutral Tactile Habitat / Ply Architecture

NTH/ Neutral Tactile Habitat / Ply Architecture

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NTH/ Neutral Tactile Habitat / Ply Architecture - Image 2 of 22NTH/ Neutral Tactile Habitat / Ply Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, CourtyardNTH/ Neutral Tactile Habitat / Ply Architecture - Image 4 of 22NTH/ Neutral Tactile Habitat / Ply Architecture - Image 5 of 22NTH/ Neutral Tactile Habitat / Ply Architecture - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Colonel Light Gardens, Australia
  • Architects: Ply Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Sam Noonan
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  BoConcept, Built Furniture, Masson For Light, Weathertex
  • Lead Architects: Benjamin Edwards, Christopher Jeffery
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NTH/ Neutral Tactile Habitat / Ply Architecture - Image 5 of 22
© Sam Noonan

Text description provided by the architects. Located within the tree-lined streets of Colonel Light Gardens, NTH by Ply Architecture is a carefully resolved addition that responds to both context and family life. Set among a fabric of heritage bungalows, the project adopts a measured architectural language—balancing continuity with distinction—to ensure a respectful integration within its established streetscape.

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Cite: "NTH/ Neutral Tactile Habitat / Ply Architecture" 23 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040838/nth-neutral-tactile-habitat-ply-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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