Mine Resort · Hill / siarchitecture

+ 31

Category: Hotels

Lead Architects:: DONG Xiaoxiao, LUO Siwei

Design Team: DONG Xiaoxiao, LUO Siwei, CHANG Ruibo (Intern), SHI Xinran (Intern)

Clients: Fuliang Wuxi Hotel Management Co., Ltd.

City: Jingdezhen

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In architectural discourse, the notion of the "local" is often associated with regionally rooted building knowledge—materials, structures, and craftsmanship shaped by long-term interaction between human practices and the environment. In contemporary China, however, the idea of local construction is frequently reduced to two recognizable paradigms: rural architecture employing traditional materials and techniques, and hybrid practices that juxtapose local materials with industrial systems. Such interpretations overlook a broader and more pervasive reality.