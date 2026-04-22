Mine Resort · Hill / siarchitecture

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Architects: siarchitecture
- Area: 720 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Yumeng Zhu, Zhechen Yu, siarchitecture
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Text description provided by the architects. In architectural discourse, the notion of the "local" is often associated with regionally rooted building knowledge—materials, structures, and craftsmanship shaped by long-term interaction between human practices and the environment. In contemporary China, however, the idea of local construction is frequently reduced to two recognizable paradigms: rural architecture employing traditional materials and techniques, and hybrid practices that juxtapose local materials with industrial systems. Such interpretations overlook a broader and more pervasive reality.