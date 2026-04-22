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Mine Resort · Hill / siarchitecture

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Mine Resort · Hill / siarchitecture - Exterior PhotographyMine Resort · Hill / siarchitecture - Image 3 of 36Mine Resort · Hill / siarchitecture - Interior Photography, BedroomMine Resort · Hill / siarchitecture - Image 5 of 36Mine Resort · Hill / siarchitecture - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Hotels
Jingdezhen, China
  • Category: Hotels
  • Lead Architects:: DONG Xiaoxiao, LUO Siwei
  • Design Team: DONG Xiaoxiao, LUO Siwei, CHANG Ruibo (Intern), SHI Xinran (Intern)
  • Clients: Fuliang Wuxi Hotel Management Co., Ltd.
  • City: Jingdezhen
  • Country: China
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© Yumeng Zhu

Text description provided by the architects. In architectural discourse, the notion of the "local" is often associated with regionally rooted building knowledge—materials, structures, and craftsmanship shaped by long-term interaction between human practices and the environment. In contemporary China, however, the idea of local construction is frequently reduced to two recognizable paradigms: rural architecture employing traditional materials and techniques, and hybrid practices that juxtapose local materials with industrial systems. Such interpretations overlook a broader and more pervasive reality.

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Cite: "Mine Resort · Hill / siarchitecture" 22 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040819/mine-resort-star-hill-siarchitecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Yumeng Zhu

景德镇“吾兮·山”民宿 / 巳己建筑

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