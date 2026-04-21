Loli House / t + m design office

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Category: Houses

City: Hanoi

Country: Vietnam

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Text description provided by the architects. The site has an area of 35m² with a frontage of 3.6m for a young family located on Tran Cung Street, which was established in 2005. This street is spread over villages ("Làng") Hoang 1, Hoang 2, and Hoang 4 of "Xã Cổ Nhuế", which is now Co Nhue 1 ward, Bac Tu Liem district, Hanoi City.