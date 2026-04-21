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Loli House / t + m design office

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Loli House / t + m design office - Image 15 of 31
© Hoang Le

Loli House / t + m design office - Interior Photography, Wood, StairsLoli House / t + m design office - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Handrail, GlassLoli House / t + m design office - Interior Photography, WoodLoli House / t + m design office - Exterior Photography, Glass, BalconyLoli House / t + m design office - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Hanoi, Vietnam
  • Architects: t + m design office
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  157
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hoang Le
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Loli House / t + m design office - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Hoang Le

Text description provided by the architects. The site has an area of 35m² with a frontage of 3.6m for a young family located on Tran Cung Street, which was established in 2005. This street is spread over villages ("Làng") Hoang 1, Hoang 2, and Hoang 4 of "Xã Cổ Nhuế", which is now Co Nhue 1 ward, Bac Tu Liem district, Hanoi City.

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Cite: "Loli House / t + m design office" 21 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040800/loli-house-t-plus-m-design-office> ISSN 0719-8884

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