Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Japan
  5. Jingu Studio / YNAS

Jingu Studio / YNAS

Save

Jingu Studio / YNAS - Interior Photography, ChairJingu Studio / YNAS - Image 3 of 26Jingu Studio / YNAS - Image 4 of 26Jingu Studio / YNAS - Image 5 of 26Jingu Studio / YNAS - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Apartments, Renovation
Tokyo, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Jingu Studio / YNAS - Image 5 of 26
© Masao Nishikawa

Text description provided by the architects. The renovation of Villa Serena 204 began as a personal and professional mission to challenge Japan's "scrap-and-build" culture. Located in a historic modernist building designed by Junzo Sakakura, the project seeks to prove that aging architecture can gain value through thoughtful intervention. The core inspiration was the tension between the building's rigid 600mm structural grid and the fluid lifestyle of its occupants—an architect and a casting director. By embracing the "ambiguity" between work and life, the design breathes new life into a modernist relic, transforming it into a high-functioning home and studio.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
YNAS
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationJapan
Cite: "Jingu Studio / YNAS" 21 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040798/jingu-studio-ynas> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags