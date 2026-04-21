Jingu Studio / YNAS

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Category: Apartments, Renovation

Lead Team: Yuko Numata

Technical Team: Kawamura

City: Tokyo

Country: Japan

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Text description provided by the architects. The renovation of Villa Serena 204 began as a personal and professional mission to challenge Japan's "scrap-and-build" culture. Located in a historic modernist building designed by Junzo Sakakura, the project seeks to prove that aging architecture can gain value through thoughtful intervention. The core inspiration was the tension between the building's rigid 600mm structural grid and the fluid lifestyle of its occupants—an architect and a casting director. By embracing the "ambiguity" between work and life, the design breathes new life into a modernist relic, transforming it into a high-functioning home and studio.