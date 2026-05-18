Conch Station / Perform Design Studio

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Text description provided by the architects. The Conch Station is located in Letao Bay, Wanning, Hainan, adjacent to coconut groves and beaches along the sea shore. As part of the ongoing coastline landscape improvement project for the Shenzhou Peninsula, the Conch Station aims to enhance public services and visitor experience. The site faces the enormous scale of the nature. The design of the Conch Station chooses to blend the spatial boundary into the surrounding landscape. Two curved walls rise gently from the site, and the station's functional spaces recede between the white walls and the roof.