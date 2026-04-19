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House 30 / Massive Order

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House 30 / Massive Order - Interior PhotographyHouse 30 / Massive Order - Interior Photography, ConcreteHouse 30 / Massive Order - Exterior PhotographyHouse 30 / Massive Order - Exterior Photography, BalconyHouse 30 / Massive Order - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Al Khiran, Kuwait
  • Architects: Massive Order
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  480
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2015
  • Lead Architects: Muhannad Al-Baqshi
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House 30 / Massive Order - Interior Photography
Courtesy of Massive Order
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House 30 / Massive Order - Image 7 of 18
Courtesy of Massive Order
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Massive Order
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesKuwait
Cite: "House 30 / Massive Order" 19 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040777/house-30-massive-order> ISSN 0719-8884

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