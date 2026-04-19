Save this picture!Courtesy of Massive Order+ 13 Curated by Miwa Negoro Share ShareFacebookTwitterMailPinterestWhatsappOrhttps://www.archdaily.com/1040777/house-30-massive-order Clipboard "COPY" CopyHouses•Al Khiran, Kuwait Architects: Massive Order Area Area of this architecture project Area: 480 m² Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2015 Lead Architects: Muhannad Al-Baqshi Category: HousesLead Team: Muhannad Albaqshi, Faisal AlhawajDesign Team: Hamad Alkhaleefi, Wadha Almutawa, Ammar KhaloufTechnical Team: Hamad Hussain, Nabeel AwadaCity: Al KhiranCountry: KuwaitDid you collaborate on this project?More SpecsLess Specs Save this picture!Courtesy of Massive OrderSave this picture!Courtesy of Massive Order