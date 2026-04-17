The Blooming Haus / Studio WhiteScape

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Houses • Bengaluru, India Architects: Studio WhiteScape

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 5000 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Arch Pro

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Bharath , Asian Paints , Facilini Design Lab , Kohler , Palasa , Purple Turtle , UPVC Windows

Category: Houses

Team: Ar Manjunath CN, Ar Chaithra

City: Bengaluru

Country: India

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Text description provided by the architects. A hill on one side and lush spring blossom trees on the other, the house is built on a south-west corner plot with a hill on the eastern side and a famous temple beyond. It is situated in RR Nagar in Bengaluru and is a residence to a couple, their son, and the grandparents.