Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. The Blooming Haus / Studio WhiteScape

The Blooming Haus / Studio WhiteScape

Save

The Blooming Haus / Studio WhiteScape - Exterior Photography, BalconyThe Blooming Haus / Studio WhiteScape - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting, GlassThe Blooming Haus / Studio WhiteScape - Interior Photography, Wood, Kitchen, Countertop, Lighting, Table, ChairThe Blooming Haus / Studio WhiteScape - Exterior Photography, StairsThe Blooming Haus / Studio WhiteScape - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Bengaluru, India
  • Architects: Studio WhiteScape
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Arch Pro
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:   Bharath , Asian Paints, Facilini Design Lab, Kohler, Palasa, Purple Turtle, UPVC Windows
  • Category: Houses
  • Team: Ar Manjunath CN, Ar Chaithra
  • City: Bengaluru
  • Country: India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Blooming Haus / Studio WhiteScape - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Arch Pro

Text description provided by the architects. A hill on one side and lush spring blossom trees on the other, the house is built on a south-west corner plot with a hill on the eastern side and a famous temple beyond. It is situated in RR Nagar in Bengaluru and is a residence to a couple, their son, and the grandparents.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Studio WhiteScape
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "The Blooming Haus / Studio WhiteScape" 17 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040771/the-blooming-haus-studio-whitescape> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags