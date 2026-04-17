The Blooming Haus / Studio WhiteScape

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Architects: Studio WhiteScape
- Area: 5000 ft²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Arch Pro
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Manufacturers: Bharath , Asian Paints, Facilini Design Lab, Kohler, Palasa, Purple Turtle, UPVC Windows
Text description provided by the architects. A hill on one side and lush spring blossom trees on the other, the house is built on a south-west corner plot with a hill on the eastern side and a famous temple beyond. It is situated in RR Nagar in Bengaluru and is a residence to a couple, their son, and the grandparents.