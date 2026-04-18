Minamicho House / ROOVICE

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Houses, Renovation • Tokyo, Japan Architects: ROOVICE

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 112 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Akira Nakamura

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Osmo Edel , Tajima

Lead Architects: Giulia Taverna, Koichi Takahashi (Roovice)

Category: Houses, Renovation

Project Site Manager: Koichi Takahashi (Roovice)

City: Tokyo

Country: Japan

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Text description provided by the architects. The house had remained within the same family for generations, quietly carrying layers of everyday life and memory. Although the new owner lives abroad, he chose not to part with it, feeling a strong attachment to the place he had inherited. Rather than selling, the decision was made to bring the house back into use through ROOVICE's Kariage framework—a system that renovates vacant homes and subleases them, allowing owners to preserve their properties without the burden of managing them. This approach made it possible for the house to be lived in once again, while retaining its identity and history.