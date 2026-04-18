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Minamicho House / ROOVICE

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Minamicho House / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Glass, BeamMinamicho House / ROOVICE - Image 3 of 28Minamicho House / ROOVICE - Image 4 of 28Minamicho House / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Glass, DoorMinamicho House / ROOVICE - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses, Renovation
Tokyo, Japan
  • Architects: ROOVICE
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  112
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Akira Nakamura
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Osmo Edel, Tajima
  • Lead Architects: Giulia Taverna, Koichi Takahashi (Roovice)
  • Category: Houses, Renovation
  • Project Site Manager: Koichi Takahashi (Roovice)
  • City: Tokyo
  • Country: Japan
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Minamicho House / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Glass, Beam
© Akira Nakamura

Text description provided by the architects. The house had remained within the same family for generations, quietly carrying layers of everyday life and memory. Although the new owner lives abroad, he chose not to part with it, feeling a strong attachment to the place he had inherited. Rather than selling, the decision was made to bring the house back into use through ROOVICE's Kariage framework—a system that renovates vacant homes and subleases them, allowing owners to preserve their properties without the burden of managing them. This approach made it possible for the house to be lived in once again, while retaining its identity and history.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationJapan

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WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationJapan
Cite: "Minamicho House / ROOVICE" 18 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040762/minamicho-house-roovice> ISSN 0719-8884

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