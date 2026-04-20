House & Office SH / 1-1 Architects

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Text description provided by the architects. This project is for a new office and residence for a construction company with a 50-year history in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture. The client owned two large warehouses near the site, both overflowing with unused timber—mostly surplus wood ordered in bulk by the previous generation, who had been a carpenter, along with reclaimed lumber collected during demolition. Although there were no clear plans for its use, the material had continued to accumulate year after year, too valuable to discard. Many construction companies and lumberyards across Japan hold similar stockpiles of timber lying dormant in warehouses.