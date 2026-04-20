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Playtime Cabin / Wiki World + Advanced Architecture Lab

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Playtime Cabin / Wiki World + Advanced Architecture Lab - Exterior Photography, ForestPlaytime Cabin / Wiki World + Advanced Architecture Lab - Image 3 of 30Playtime Cabin / Wiki World + Advanced Architecture Lab - Image 4 of 30Playtime Cabin / Wiki World + Advanced Architecture Lab - Interior Photography, Bedroom, WoodPlaytime Cabin / Wiki World + Advanced Architecture Lab - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Cabins & Lodges
Wuhan, China
  • Architects: Advanced Architecture Lab, Wiki World
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  80
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Arch-Exist
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Rothoblaas
  • Category: Cabins & Lodges
  • Design Team: Mu Wei, Feng Zhaoxian, Wu Baorong, He Wen, Xu Xiaodong, Liao Xiaotian, Wang Yuanying, Chen Liang
  • Construction: Wiki World, Natong Jiazhu Wood Industry
  • Project Management: United Investment Merryda Hotel Management Group
  • City: Wuhan
  • Country: China
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© Arch-Exist

"Playtime Cabin" is an experimental project of "Merryda Wiki World • Secret Camp", located within a metasequoia forest inhabited by migratory birds, where over a dozen treehouses are discreetly nestled. The concept comes from kids' shared imagination. This project is also part of the "Wiki Building School" co-building with nature initiative, representing another attempt by our team to explore the diversity of living spaces.

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Advanced Architecture Lab
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Wiki World
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesChina
Cite: "Playtime Cabin / Wiki World + Advanced Architecture Lab" 20 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040752/playtime-cabin-wiki-world-plus-advanced-architecture-lab> ISSN 0719-8884

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