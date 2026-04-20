Playtime Cabin / Wiki World + Advanced Architecture Lab

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Wuhan, China
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Architects: Advanced Architecture Lab, Wiki World
- Area: 80 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Arch-Exist
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Manufacturers: Rothoblaas
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- Category: Cabins & Lodges
- Design Team: Mu Wei, Feng Zhaoxian, Wu Baorong, He Wen, Xu Xiaodong, Liao Xiaotian, Wang Yuanying, Chen Liang
- Construction: Wiki World, Natong Jiazhu Wood Industry
- Project Management: United Investment Merryda Hotel Management Group
- City: Wuhan
- Country: China
"Playtime Cabin" is an experimental project of "Merryda Wiki World • Secret Camp", located within a metasequoia forest inhabited by migratory birds, where over a dozen treehouses are discreetly nestled. The concept comes from kids' shared imagination. This project is also part of the "Wiki Building School" co-building with nature initiative, representing another attempt by our team to explore the diversity of living spaces.