Playtime Cabin / Wiki World + Advanced Architecture Lab

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Category: Cabins & Lodges

Design Team: Mu Wei, Feng Zhaoxian, Wu Baorong, He Wen, Xu Xiaodong, Liao Xiaotian, Wang Yuanying, Chen Liang

Construction: Wiki World, Natong Jiazhu Wood Industry

Project Management: United Investment Merryda Hotel Management Group

City: Wuhan

Country: China

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"Playtime Cabin" is an experimental project of "Merryda Wiki World • Secret Camp", located within a metasequoia forest inhabited by migratory birds, where over a dozen treehouses are discreetly nestled. The concept comes from kids' shared imagination. This project is also part of the "Wiki Building School" co-building with nature initiative, representing another attempt by our team to explore the diversity of living spaces.