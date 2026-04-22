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Open Call for Projects Team Lead at ArchDaily

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ArchDaily is looking for a Projects Team Lead to guide the curation and strategic development of one of the platform's core content pillars: built projects. This role sits at the intersection of editorial and architectural judgment, data-driven strategy, and team leadership, shaping how architecture is selected, presented, and amplified to a global audience.

The Projects Team Lead will oversee the direction, performance, and evolution of project content on ArchDaily. This includes defining curation standards, supporting a distributed team of curators, and aligning editorial output with broader platform goals.

Working closely with Editorial, Product, and Marketing teams, this position plays a key role in ensuring that project content continues to reflect architectural quality while contributing to audience growth and engagement.

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This call for submissions was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit a competition, call for submissions or other architectural 'opportunity' please use our "Submit a Call for Submissions" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: ArchDaily. "Open Call for Projects Team Lead at ArchDaily" 22 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040737/open-call-for-projects-team-lead-at-archdaily> ISSN 0719-8884

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