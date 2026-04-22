Open Call for Projects Team Lead at ArchDaily

ArchDaily is looking for a Projects Team Lead to guide the curation and strategic development of one of the platform's core content pillars: built projects. This role sits at the intersection of editorial and architectural judgment, data-driven strategy, and team leadership, shaping how architecture is selected, presented, and amplified to a global audience.

The Projects Team Lead will oversee the direction, performance, and evolution of project content on ArchDaily. This includes defining curation standards, supporting a distributed team of curators, and aligning editorial output with broader platform goals.

Working closely with Editorial, Product, and Marketing teams, this position plays a key role in ensuring that project content continues to reflect architectural quality while contributing to audience growth and engagement.