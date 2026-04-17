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Shand Road / Ys Housing

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Shand Road / Ys Housing - Exterior PhotographyShand Road / Ys Housing - Interior Photography, Wood, StairsShand Road / Ys Housing - Exterior PhotographyShand Road / Ys Housing - Exterior PhotographyShand Road / Ys Housing - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Housing
Reservoir, Australia
  • Architects: Ys Housing
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  562
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Rory Gardiner
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Architectural Window Systems, Bluescope Steel, Havwoods
  • Lead Architects: Milly Gamlin
  • Builder: Fornido
  • Landscape Architect: nohLa
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Shand Road / Ys Housing - Exterior Photography
© Rory Gardiner

Text description provided by the architects. Ys Housing's pilot project, Shand Road, refines medium-density infill housing in Melbourne's middle suburbs. Four two- and three-bedroom townhouses occupy a typical suburban block, testing a repeatable model for the 15-metre frontage lot type common in residential suburbs. The project prioritises design quality, environmental performance, and affordability. As both architect and developer, Ys Housing works across design, cost, and delivery. This integrated model allows housing to be more considered than volume-built products, while remaining more accessible than bespoke architecture.

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GlassSteel

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Cite: "Shand Road / Ys Housing" 17 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040735/shand-road-ys-housing> ISSN 0719-8884

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