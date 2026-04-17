Shand Road / Ys Housing

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Category: Housing

City: Reservoir

Country: Australia

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Text description provided by the architects. Ys Housing's pilot project, Shand Road, refines medium-density infill housing in Melbourne's middle suburbs. Four two- and three-bedroom townhouses occupy a typical suburban block, testing a repeatable model for the 15-metre frontage lot type common in residential suburbs. The project prioritises design quality, environmental performance, and affordability. As both architect and developer, Ys Housing works across design, cost, and delivery. This integrated model allows housing to be more considered than volume-built products, while remaining more accessible than bespoke architecture.