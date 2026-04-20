SATOYAMA TERRACE / Tatsuro Sasaki Architects

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Category: Cabins & Lodges

Project Architects: Daiki Kato

City: Futtsu

Country: Japan

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Text description provided by the architects. Satoyama Terrace is a small-scale hospitality project situated within a traditional Japanese satoyama landscape, where natural systems and human activity have historically coexisted in dynamic balance. The project begins with a fundamental question: how can architecture engage with this landscape without reducing it to a static or consumable image? Rather than reproducing a nostalgic rural scenery, the design reinterprets the relationships embedded in satoyama and translates them into a contemporary spatial experience. Water, wind, soil, and vegetation are treated not as background elements, but as active forces shaping perception and occupation.