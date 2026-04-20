Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cabins & Lodges
  4. Japan
  5. SATOYAMA TERRACE / Tatsuro Sasaki Architects

SATOYAMA TERRACE / Tatsuro Sasaki Architects

Save

SATOYAMA TERRACE / Tatsuro Sasaki Architects - Exterior Photography, GardenSATOYAMA TERRACE / Tatsuro Sasaki Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, DeckSATOYAMA TERRACE / Tatsuro Sasaki Architects - Interior Photography, StairsSATOYAMA TERRACE / Tatsuro Sasaki Architects - Image 5 of 41SATOYAMA TERRACE / Tatsuro Sasaki Architects - More Images+ 36

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Cabins & Lodges
Futtsu, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
SATOYAMA TERRACE / Tatsuro Sasaki Architects - Exterior Photography
© Junpei Kato

Text description provided by the architects. Satoyama Terrace is a small-scale hospitality project situated within a traditional Japanese satoyama landscape, where natural systems and human activity have historically coexisted in dynamic balance. The project begins with a fundamental question: how can architecture engage with this landscape without reducing it to a static or consumable image? Rather than reproducing a nostalgic rural scenery, the design reinterprets the relationships embedded in satoyama and translates them into a contemporary spatial experience. Water, wind, soil, and vegetation are treated not as background elements, but as active forces shaping perception and occupation.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Tatsuro Sasaki Architects
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesJapan
Cite: "SATOYAMA TERRACE / Tatsuro Sasaki Architects" 20 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040734/satoyama-terrace-tatsuro-sasaki-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags